Hundreds of Christian faithful gathered in a drive-in in the German province of Düsseldorf to celebrate mass without circumventing restrictions on public life due to the coronavirus. More than 400 vehicles connected their radios to hear the words of the pastor who officiated the religious service.

Mass was celebrated on a small covered stage just in front of the giant movie screen last Good Friday. Priest Frank Heidkamp and Evangelical Pastor Heinrich Fucks spoke in front of 400 vehicles. Hundreds of Christian faithful attended the event.

“I would have preferred to be in my church. Unfortunately, that is not possible at the moment because of the epidemic. We are trying to create a small community thanks to this drive-in service,” Pastor Frank Heidkamp told the . agency.

“God is happy that people long for him. Surely, he would have wanted the celebration to be in the church, but since at the moment that cannot be, I think God will be happy,” he added.

In the coming days, the Düsseldorf drive-in theater will host other religious services: a Catholic ceremony on Easter Sunday and a Protestant one the day after.

Restrictions on public life imposed by the German government to stop the spread of Covid-19 prevent the celebration of face-to-face masses in closed spaces. Therefore, this event has been totally legal.

Some churches have chosen to celebrate their Masses through online streaming platform services, on television or radio. The arrival of Easter has forced parishes to expand this range of services in recent days.

In Spain, the measures regarding the celebration of religious services are similar to those in Germany. In fact, yesterday, about twenty people were evicted who went to the Cathedral of Granada to attend a mass. The archbishop had to interrupt the Eucharist before the arrival of the Police.

