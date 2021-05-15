40 years in prison: adult produced child pornography with him as the protagonist in New Jersey



Sebastien Attar was sentenced to 40 years in prison and lifelong supervision after admitting to sexually abusing two babies to produce child pornography alongside him in New Jersey.

Attar, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Trenton, the state capital. He had previously pleaded guilty in June 2019 to sexual exploitation of minors and advertising of child pornography.

He was arrested in 2018 following an investigation that had begun the year before in a private chat messaging group dedicated to the discussion and dissemination of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Law enforcement identified him as a member of the “Taboo Train 2.0” group, where Attar operated with the account user “Seb Seb,” Patch.com detailed.

A search of Attar’s home in Brick Township (NJ) in March 2018 yielded multiple pornographic images in which he had posed naked with two very young victims, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The FBI agents They later said that a forensic review of two photos taken in 2015 showed a baby boy who appeared to be less than 6 months old and a girl who was less than a year old, radio station NJ101.5 reported.

An adult relative told authorities that a photo appeared to have been taken in the bedroom of Attar’s former residence in Jackson Township (NJ) according to court documents, while Attar’s black and silver wedding ring was also recognized in one photo. . The possible link between the accused and the minors was not indicated.

