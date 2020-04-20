There is no doubt that Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms in history. For many of his fans, the series is considered the best sitcom of all without discussion. The experiences of this group of friends in New York have inspired series such as The Big Bang Theory or How I Met Your Mother.

Throughout its ten seasons, Friends It has been leaving many details that many times we do not realize. Sometimes we notice some but others go unnoticed, and other times we don’t directly notice a kid or detail that seems silly but is there forever.

Today at Hobby Consolas we review 40 crazy curiosities of Friends that many still do not know. It will be a very broad overview, so do not hesitate to delve into the most interesting in the comments section.

The unforgettable filming set

Sitcoms are characterized by almost all of their scenes take place on the same set of filming. Joey and Monica’s apartments and the Central Perk are the main Freinds locations, and are the most used throughout the ten seasons of the series.

With so much decoration and junk scattered around the different usual locations of Friends, it is very common that we miss some curiosities in the middle of the action. And we can never, not all at least, be aware of details that in some Friends chapters, or directly behind the cameras, occur. From the origin of some of the iconic decoration elements that are part of the panorama of the series, to minor changes that were detected throughout the seasons of Friends.

Let’s take a look at some of those filming set details:

The number of Monica and Joey’s apartments changed to match the height of both floors. Initially they did not appear to be high floors due to their numbering. During the first season of friendsThe Central Perk had no exteriors. The windows were blurred and plants were in front of them to cover the exterior of the set. The fridges in the two Friends apartments really worked. Although generally on the set of filming, the appliances are usually props. The Central Perk sofa was hidden in a basement in Warner Bros. The actors drank real coffee on set. So his visits to Central Perk were very nervous. The actors were left with a piece of the Central Perk outdoor pavement when Friends’ last season ended. The dog statue was owned by Jennifer Aniston, and loaned it to the Friends production to be used in the series.

Production anecdotes

Throughout a long-running series like Friends, because ten seasons is a good run for a series, we find many anecdotes and details that have nothing to do with the actors (which we will see later) or the physical aspects of the set of filming.

Both the Friends intro as its iconic Soundtrack have details of the most varied. Some of them can be noticed with more brazenness, since they are made so that the spectators become aware of them, but others are details that, if we have not been on the filming set, we will never know, although thanks to the specials and interviews many have managed to come to light over the years.

The Friends cast negotiated his salary as a group, ensuring that there was no inequality like in other series. Matt LeBlanc I desperately needed the job. The good of Matt was not doing exactly well before signing for the series, so the fact that his first purchase was a hot dinner can make you understand how necessary work was for him. The opening sequence was recorded without the song being recorded. A filming at 4 in the morning with the actors trying to synchronize their lips with something they had never heard. Before each episode of Friends, the cast met in a private room that was never let in by anyone other than the six of them. Members of the main cast of Friends went from collecting $ 22,000 per episode in the first season to $ 1,000,000 in the last season. Most of the Friends episodes were shot in just five hours. Quite a record, since the shootings usually last longer. David Schwimmer directed ten chapters of Friends. The original title of Friends was going to be Insomnia Cafe, and was undergoing changes until he obtained the final Friends. The Rembradnts song “I’ll be there for you“was co-written by the creators of Friends: Marta Kauffman and David Crane. After the wedding of Courteney Cox with David Arquette, the credits of the following chapter had the last name Arquette in all the names. All the names were titled “In the of …” in reference to how people refer to the series’ chapters. The only exception were the last two chapters of Friends. Although we cannot imagine another person playing Phoebe Buffay, Ellen Degeneres turned down the role to play the Stinky Cat singer. The Friends season 2 It was the only season that did not feature a chapter that happened on Thanksgiving. David Schwimmer was the first main signing of the series, and Jennifer Aniston the last to join the cast. A fall caused Matt LeBlanc to audition for Friends with a bruised nose. Courteney Cox never received an Emmy nomination for the series, being the only one of the protagonists of Friends not to have that recognition. The end of Friends coincided with a very bad streak for Matt LeBlanc, who had problems in his marriage and received the news that his daughter was ill. Something that brought the actor to the brink of nervous breakdown.

Characters that we will never forget

Of course, the cast of Friends is the cornerstone of the series. Both the six main characters and some recurring secondary characters have made the ten seasons of the series the special production it has become.

We are talking about ten complete seasons, and although the last season of Friends was shorter, in general it is a forceful batch of chapters in which everything happened both personally and professionally for these actors and actresses.

Bruce Willis He did not directly charge anything for his appearance on Friends. Instead, the actor donated his salary to charitable causes after placing a bet with Matthew Perry. Joey Tribbiani He was going to be smarter in the series, but Matt LeBlanc was the one who suggested the personality that the character would eventually adopt. Lisa Kudrow’s actual pregnancy was made up in the series with the triplet story arc that Phoebe had in the series. Courteney Cox’s pregnancy also challenged the filming of Friends. During the last season of the series, the actress wore loose clothing to hide her condition. The character of Chandler He was going to be gay in the first draft of the script, but it was finally decided that he was also straight. In the series, Ross is older than Monica. However, Courteney Cox is older than David Schwimmer. James Michael Tyler, who gave life to Gunther on Friends, he was truly a professional barista in Hollywood. At first, Courteney Cox was going to play the role of Rachel, but it was the actress herself who asked for the role of Monica because of the strong character of the character. Giobani Ribbisi appeared as two different characters in Friends. While he played Frank, Phoebe’s brother, he was also a guy he left with a condom instead of money in Phoebe’s guitar case. The Greek Orthodox priest from Monica and Chandler’s wedding was to officiate the wedding of the Anastassakis , which curiously is the original last name of Jennifer Aniston. Lisa Kudrow had a really bad time filming with the duck in Friends season 3. Initial plans were to have Joey and Monica end up together, but the story saw Chandler Bing take the girl away. Gunther didn’t officially get his character’s name until halfway through the second season of Friends. Ross’s monkey Marcel was actually a female. Chandler and Phoebe weren’t going to be starring characters. Originally they were going to be secondary. Hank Azaria, who played Dave, the scientist, took the test to be Joey twice.

Although 25 years since its premiere there are still many things about Friends that few have realized.

As you see, Friends is full of curiosities that make this iconic series a television legend. It is no wonder that the possibility of airing the series has become a battlefield between different streaming platforms for years. Did you know all these curiosities? Do you know any more? Do not hesitate to tell us more in the comments section.