40 sicavs shut down and 130 million euros flee

The stampede of the great Spanish fortunes of your favorite investment vehicle does not stop. In the discount time for the strict fiscal marking that the Government has foreseen for sicavs, the withdrawal is accelerated. More than 40 of these companies have closed since January and about 130 million euros have fled to other destinations.

In other words, at this start of the year, a sicav has been dissolved every three days and each day a little more than 1 million euros has fled from these investment vehicles. A hectic rhythm of frightened with which managers and participants seek get safe from what’s to come for these societies and that in many cases is expected to be only the beginning of new measures in a “witch hunt” that has been open for some time with more or less dissimulation.

The regulatory project that will toughen the conditions so that the sicavs can continue to benefit from the tax privileges they have enjoyed for decades is already in the Senate. The Congress of Deputies approved it last Tuesday and, given the broad consensus generated between political forces of different stripes, no significant changes in its wording are expected by the Upper House. Not even a long processing period before its final sanction and entry into force.

Withdrawal accelerates

This imminence of change is what seems to be behind this accelerated withdrawal that does not leave positive the balance of the sicavs not a single month of this year. Neither in terms of the number of companies of this type that are still in operation nor in terms of the capital flows they mobilize. Net closings and redemptions have been the bread and butter of these firms since 2021 was released.

The data collected in the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) certify that only in the first four months of the year 40 sicavs were discharged. Some to transform into other types of societies in which the rules of the game do not seem to be at risk of change, others to move to other jurisdictions that are kinder to them and others simply because they consider that the continuity of their activity would be seriously compromised by the new ones. legal requirements.

If the view looks back to the last 12 months, more than 200 casualties can be recorded on file with the supervisor. However, the appearance of a new countercurrent has resulted in a net negative balance of 179 Sicavs for this period. Thus, at the end of last April, 2,370 of them were still active.

With regard to investment flows, the data collected by the VDOS consultancy indicates reimbursements for 129.84 million euros in the first four months of the year. A period in which January was the deepest blow for these investment companies, with the withdrawal of 58.4 million euros. The lowest volume of withdrawals occurred in March, when only 4.49 million left these vehicles.

In red since August 2018

In other words, 1.09 million euros have left these investment companies every day. In April, while the umpteenth regulatory reform progressed in its parliamentary process, investors withdrew 12.1 million euros, almost three times more than in the previous month.

Here, if the study period extends to the last year, repayments total 1,107.4 million euros since April 2020. In this time, not a single month has registered positive balances of investment flows. And is that you have to go back to August 2018 to find a green month. And then it was only for 4.3 million in subscriptions of new capital.

The persistent tension around the future of the Sicavs is more than evident with these latest figures. In this sense, always according to the data collected by VDOS, it should be noted that the volume of capital withdrawn by its shareholders from these vehicles in the last 12 months is equivalent to the output of 2.81 million euros each day.

Although the norm foresees a grace period for sicavs to adapt to the new regulations or they proceed to their transformation or liquidation, it seems that the administrators and shareholders of a notable number of them are advancing the work. However, the Spanish investment industry expects the coming months to be somewhat more relaxed in terms of this very long flight thanks to this temporary window.

The key to the boards

For now, the regulation under debate – which is part of a broader package for the tax fraud prevention– points out is the most severe obligation to have a minimum of 100 shareholders, since each of them must have at least an investment of 2,500 euros.

This is a level that is much higher than what many of these vehicles manage to negotiate in a whole year in the secondary market. With your introduction, you will put an end to mariachis, as it is known in the sector to the investors of number that really have a less than testimonial participation in these vehicles.

Next year, compliance with these requirements will already be mandatory. Therefore, the sicavs that have not adapted to these almost endemic requirements of Spanish regulation They will only have a grace period of six months from the celebration of their general meeting in 2022 to throw in the towel and join the more than growing number of these companies that opt ​​for their dissolution and liquidation.