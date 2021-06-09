in Movies

40 Rules Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ Have to Follow Each Season

Bravo profits from the Housewives’ businesses.

The women are known to hock their various ventures, but it’s not exactly * free * publicity. Per their contract, Bravo receives a percentage of the revenue earned from any business promoted on the show, with one exception: Bethenny Frankel. “In the first season of Housewives, I made $ 7,250 for the entire season but was the only person to put in my contract [that] anything I ever do, I own. And that ended up being a pretty good thing when it came to Skinnygirl, ”Bethenny told CNBC.

Santander no longer contemplates canceling the Mexican subsidiary’s listing after modifying the offer

Macarena Achaga, who played Michelle Salas, said that she spoke with her and that she knew what would come out in “Luis Miguel, La Serie”