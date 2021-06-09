40 Rules Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives’ Have to Follow Each Season

Bravo profits from the Housewives’ businesses.

The women are known to hock their various ventures, but it’s not exactly * free * publicity. Per their contract, Bravo receives a percentage of the revenue earned from any business promoted on the show, with one exception: Bethenny Frankel. “In the first season of Housewives, I made $ 7,250 for the entire season but was the only person to put in my contract [that] anything I ever do, I own. And that ended up being a pretty good thing when it came to Skinnygirl, ”Bethenny told CNBC.