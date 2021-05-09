40 Products to Help You Sleep Better in 2020

Buffy Cloud Comforter

After upgrading your sheets, mattress, and pillows to get better sleep, your bed comforter can seem like a bit of an afterthought – but when it comes to layering on the warmth, it should be anything but. The Buffy Cloud Comforter is an all-around feat of bedding engineering, from its silky-smooth and cooling eucalyptus fiber shell, to its cloud-like microfiber fill that retains its fluffy loft while keeping you cozy (not sweaty!).

The comforter is also incredibly lightweight and lacks the bulky density of other types, allowing for painless transportation to the washing machine or laundromat. The breathable fill also washes well (without clumping up) and dries evenly.

If you’re curious about trying it out, Buffy offers a free 7-day trial, so prospective buyers can sleep on it before deciding for good.