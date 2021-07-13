40% of the world’s people cannot afford a healthy diet due to the pandemic

4 out of 10 people in the world cannot have access to healthy food because, as a result of the pandemic, it became too expensive.

Corn, milk, beans. Among other basic products, these are the protagonists in the list of food items whose prices soared in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this, 3 billion people on the planet they lost access to them, leaving them without more natural options for a healthy diet. Reduced to industrialized fast food diets, the outlook indicates malnutrition and anemia for 40% of the world’s population.

Healthy food (and priceless)

The problem of lack of economic access to healthy food dates back to long before the health emergency. According to William A. Masters, professor of food economics and policy at Tufts University, it can be traced back to 2017. According to his article published in The Conversation, near the 40% of the world population has been forced to eat “poor quality diets” because they are cheaper.

According to her analysis with Anna Herforth, co-director of the Food Prices for Nutrition project, the problem is that healthy items are simply not affordable. In the near future, experts say, it is very likely that this number of people will face the malnutrition and metabolic-related diseases. Among the conditions that most alarm them are anemia and diabetes.

The remaining 60% of the world’s population does have access to good quality food, according to the study carried out. However, this it is not a guarantee that they actually eat a healthy diet. Today, marketing, lack of time and difficulty in cooking are more powerful agents than the long-term well-being of the body.

Hunger and lack of resources

Masters and Herforth used data from the World Bank “of what people often spend on food and income distribution within each country ”, as they write in the text. They found that, in the United States alone, the bulk of the population could have access to rice and beans, frozen spinach and canned tuna, bread and peanut butter, and milk. In contrast, people in Africa and South Asia could not purchase these products, even if they spent all of their wages just to feed themselves.

To date, there is no research that specifies between the accessibility to healthy food and the reasons why people choose poor quality alternatives. The study conducted by Tufts University only points out one aspect of the economic origins of the problem, but leaves out the agricultural and logistics perspective that implies accessibility to food today.

In the same way, from a bureaucratic and institutional point of view, contemporary food policies do not restrict too much the options based on fast food. The Dietary guidelines also vary from country to country.

Although it is a reality that food prices go up and down, fruits, vegetables and nuts have recently become more expensive on the market. To combat hunger, therefore, those with fewer resources are committed to sacrificing a healthy diet in favor of living up to date.

