40% of Marines have refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19

While vaccination against Covid-19 progresses wind little with more than 100 million immunized people across the United StatesAmong the military, the rate is lower and the reason is simple, 4 out of 10 prefer not to receive the biological.

A report by the United States Marine Corps to CNN revealed that nearly 40% of troops declined the coronavirus vaccine.

By the previous Thursday they had been vaccinated 75,500 marines, including those who had a dose and those who were already fully immunized. However, close to 48,000 uniformed officers had decided not to be vaccinated, which represents 38.9%.

Although the data is not officially available, it is estimated that in other military bodies the acceptance rate is similar, with 66% in the Army, while the Marines register 61.1%.

About 102,000 Marines had yet to receive an invitation to get vaccinated, including assets and reserves.

“We fully understand that the wide acceptance of the Covid-19 vaccine will provide the best weapons to defeat the pandemic. The key is to build confidence in the vaccine ”, Marine Corps spokesman Kelly Frushour told CNN.

Frushour said there were a number of reasons many have refused the vaccine, including allowing others to receive it, waiting for it to be mandatory, getting vaccinated elsewhere, or being allergic.

“The members of the body that decline and change their minds, may be vaccinated the next time”, he concluded.

On Saturday, the United States reached a new record number of vaccinated in a day with more than 4.6 million.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 21% of the country’s population has completed their vaccination (almost 70.7 million people) while the Joe Biden government accelerates the campaign and warns of a new wave of infections as restrictions are lifted.

With the United States at the head of accumulated cases worldwide -31 million according to the Johns Hopkins University count-, New York has gone from being the most affected state in all indicators to being the fourth by infections (1.95 million) and the second for deaths (51,000).

