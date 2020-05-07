The total or partial loss of monthly income has already reached 40% of Brazilians. This is one of the impacts of the new coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey “Brazilians and consumption in post-isolation” from the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), commissioned by the FSB Research Institute. Of this total, 23% say they have already been totally without salary and 17% say they have had some reduction in income. Only 36% of people say they will continue to receive their wages normally.

One of the measures taken to maintain jobs during the pandemic adopted by the federal government was the creation of the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Program, which allows the proportional reduction of hours and wages after an agreement between employer and worker, for a period of three months. The forecast is that 24.5 million workers will be affected by these agreements.

With the effect of the crisis on the pocket, the survey points out that 77% of Brazilians who are in the job market are afraid of losing their jobs, according to the survey. For 88% of respondents, the perception is that the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on the Brazilian economy is great. Only 3% speak of little or no impact.

This fear of losing their job with the drop in income leads consumers to intend to keep the consumption level reduced in the post-covid-19 scenario. In the CNI’s assessment, this may make it difficult to resume the economy.

“There is much to be done in the coming months, but we must maintain confidence in the science and resilience of our economy. Certainly, with persistence and joint action, we will be able to overcome the new coronavirus, this powerful enemy, overcome the crisis resulting from the pandemic and resume the route of economic and social development in Brazil “, says the president of CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade.

Asked how they intend to behave in the future, most respondents plan to maintain the level of consumption adopted during isolation post-pandemic. This may indicate, in the CNI assessment, that people are not willing to return to the same level of purchases that they had before.

The survey also investigated how long after the end of social isolation the Brazilian consumer intends to buy some durable consumer goods. Of the 11 consumer goods tested, two stand out as those that will have the greatest demand in the short term. Among respondents, 34% intend to buy clothes and 31% shoes within 3 months after the end of isolation.

All nine other goods, including appliances, consumer electronics and furniture, have less than 10% of people saying they intend to buy within 90 days of post-isolation. When taking into account the period of up to one year after the end of the restrictive measures, in addition to clothing (70% of people intend to buy within that period) and footwear (66%), furniture (28%), cell phones (27%) appear , electronics (23%) and household appliances (20%).

Debts

Debt affects more than half of the population, 53%, according to the survey. The percentage is the sum of the 38% who were already in debt before the pandemic and the 15% who contracted debt in the last 40 days. Among those who are in debt, 40% claim to have some late payment, and 57% of them started to delay their installments in the last 40 days.

Isolation

Even with the economic losses, 86% of the Brazilian population is still in favor of social isolation and 93% of the interviewees changed their routine during the period of isolation. In the post-pandemic scenario, only 30% of Brazilians talk about returning to a routine similar to the previous one. Most formal and informal workers, 43%, say they feel safe to return to work after the end of isolation. Another 39% say they are more or less safe and 18% insecure.

“It is necessary to establish a consistent strategy so that, at the right time, it is possible to promote a safe and gradual resumption of business activities”, says Robson Andrade.

The FSB Institute survey was conducted between May 2 and 4, by telephone, with 2,005 people aged 16 and over, in the 26 states and the Federal District. The margin of error in the total sample is 2 percentage points, with a 95% confidence interval.

