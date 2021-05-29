40% of accidents and 37% of injuries would be avoided with the general use of driving assistants

Driving assistants, known as ADAS for its acronym in English, They are already incorporated in many of the most modern cars and are the reality of many drivers who enjoy the help of assistants to change lanes, parking, frontal collision warning or signal detection, among others.

Despite this, not all vehicles incorporate this type of electronic assistant, Although the European Union is going to begin to force that in the next 2022 all newly manufactured cars include a long list of these ADAS at the factory. And its effectiveness is more than proven. According to the VIDAS project prepared by Bosch and Fesvial, 40% of traffic accidents would be avoided if all circulating vehicles had these systems installed.

With more data in hand, This research concludes that at the same time, the total number of injuries could be reduced by 37% produced in an accident and 29% died on the road. With the obligation imposed by the EU by 2022, more than 25,000 deaths and 140,000 serious injuries are expected to be avoided by 2038. This will also contribute to the long-term goal of approaching zero fatalities and serious injuries by 2050.

The most effective

Study have been selected the ADAS that would most help reduce the accident rate and accident rate in each of the three aspects on which you want to influence:

The most effective ADAS to avoid accidents that occur most frequently are:Forward Collision Alert / Automatic Emergency Braking Crossing Assist Alert for involuntary lane departure / Lane Keeping Assist Automatic emergency braking for pedestrians and cyclists / Run over alert for pedestrians and cyclists (urban and interurban for bicycles Adaptive cruise control.The most effective ADAS to reduce the number of victims in accidents are:Forward Collision Alert / Automatic Emergency Braking Alert for involuntary lane departure / Lane Keeping Assist Adaptive Cruise Control Crossing Assist Automatic Pedestrian and Cyclist Emergency Braking / Pedestrian and Cyclist Run Over Alert (range urban and interurban on bicycles) Signal detection system Intelligent speed limitation.The most effective ADAS to avoid a high fatality rate (percentage of deaths) in claims are:Intelligent Speed ​​Limiting Forward Collision Alert / Automatic Emergency Braking Alert for Unintentional Lane Departure / Lane Keeping Assist Warning for oncoming driver Curve lighting Fatigue detection system