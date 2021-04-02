40 movies of an hour and a half or less on Netflix

Yes, we don’t have time, we are sleepy and tomorrow we have to get up early. That in two hours one cannot wear anything with the children, that my partner falls asleep after 10 minutes, that I spend so much time searching the catalog that when I find something I no longer have time to see it. Excuses that, we hope, help solve this list of movies of all types, cuts, conditions, genres and quality on Netflix grouped here with the sole premise that they do not occupy more than 90 minutes of our time. An hour and a half of nothing, what could be said.

Of course, then Netflix takes out their statistics and we discover that all those who say they don’t watch movies because they all last two or three hours now and prefer to watch a 45-minute series per episode, end up watching at least three episodes every time they hit play. , but that’s how contradictory the human being is with a command (power) in hand.

In this list you can find everything from the Spanish ‘Akelarre’, winner of 5 Goya 2021 awards to ‘Centinela’, the platform’s latest action hit. We do not forget documentaries as diverse as’ Seaspiracy: unsustainable fishing ‘or’ Have a good trip. Psychedelic Adventures’. If we start recommending by quality and not by length, we find tapes like ‘Blue Jay’, ‘Perfect Blue’, ‘Ghost in the Shell’, ‘My neighbor Totoro’, ‘Where is my body’ or ‘Women on the edge of a nervous breakdown. ‘ Nor is there a lack of terror from works like ‘Don’t breathe’, ‘Creep’ or ‘Rec’. The comedy also welcomes a short duration and an example of this is the presence of ‘In spite of everything’, Coffee & Kareem ‘,’ The day of the yes ‘,’ The dictator ‘,’ The sausage party ‘,’ No It’s romantic ‘or’ It’s not another stupid American movie ‘(which includes the cover image, with Chris Evans and his ennataced nipples). Of course, it never hurts to mix both as ‘The Babysitter’ does divine. Its sequel, however, only beats it in duration.

Romance is not lacking either, be it in the form of drama, comedy or musical, parody or family cinema (Warning, ‘The sausage party’, despite being animated, does not fit with “for all audiences”). Well, we don’t steal any more time, stop wasting it also by diving into Netflix and save this little list just for that, for when time is scarce …