40 Money-Saving Tips to Help Pay Off Your Student Loan

While you’re at it, shop around for a better auto insurance deal

Shopping for auto insurance is … not that exciting, so it’s tempting to just renew with your current insurer every year — so easy! But hold up, because you might be leaving money on the table. “The first year you get your insurance, you shop around,” Simmons says. “But the second, third, fourth year, you just stick with who you’ve been with. It’s worth going back your second year, your third year and asking, ‘are you giving me the best rate?’ and then shopping around. ”