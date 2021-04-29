40 is the new 20 !, Andrea Legarreta in a small outfit

40 are the new 20 !, Andrea Legarreta in a small group | Instagram

Galilea Montijo defeated! and not only that, it proved that 40 is the new 20 Andrea Legarreta with a small set. The wife of Erik rubin He looked like never before in the Today Program With a blue print outfit that not only highlighted her beautiful skin color with the seasonal color, but also made her look younger.

The television host shared a photograph on Instagram where you can see the outfit she chose to appear on Hoy that day and in which she can be seen posing like a professional on one of the steps of the forum of the morning Televisa star.

Andrea Legarreta complemented the beautiful outfit that attenuated her waist and highlighted her well toned legs with light-colored sneakers, her beautiful smile and her characteristic hair, looking really beautiful and jovial at 49 years of age.

For its part, the beautiful Galilea Montijo On a nearby day she wore a similar outfit in green, but her partner definitely took the sighs of viewers, despite the fact that the anatomy of the beautiful Martha Galilea Montijo is more voluptuous than her friend’s.

Gali and Andrea are the conductors with the longest time on the Hoy Program, the morning star of Televisa, it is their beauty and charisma that have conquered their audience and keep them as spoiled.

SEE THE GALI SET HERE

Much has been rumored about the departure of one or the other. Some indicated that after her second infection by Covid-19 Galilea she would no longer return to the program, and it was even managed that she was pregnant again.

Andrea Legarreta also raised rumors that he would no longer be in the television program after sharing images that he was in another country and in another forum, but later it was clarified that it was all just a collaboration.

Irreverent journalist Alex Kaffie has assured that there is a “Don’t knock me down, I don’t knock you down” pact between Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta, according to which both will support each other during their stay in the program as they ensure together they get what they want.

In response, the hosts of the Hoy Program laughed at what Kaffie said in a kind of satire in the middle of the program, in which they assured, the pact had ended and Legarreta would run to all to become the new producer of Hoy.