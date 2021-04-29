40 Famous Loving Couples That Last Over Time!

1/5

Love between a partner It is a cause of envy for some and for others it is a sign of admiration and strength, it is more than enviable especially because despite so many years they continue together, both in the business entrepreneurship industry, film, music, among others.

Next we share with you the list of some celebrities and their partners that you surely already know, in case you don’t, you may be surprised, some of them are the most tender and admirable because of their strength.

1

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek has been married to businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009, together they have a daughter.

two

Sergio mayer

The current Deputy Sergio Mayer, who is a renowned ex-actor and singer, has been married to fellow actress Isabella Camil since 2009.

3

Luz Elena González

Actress Luz Elena González is married to Bernardo Martínez, who also got married in 2009.

4

Juan Luis Guerra

The singer married his wife Nora Altagracia in 1984 and since then they have been inseparable.

5

Jacqueline bracamontes

Jacqueline Bracamontes is a renowned actress of Mexican soap operas, she is married to Martín Fuentes with more than 10 years of relationship.

6

Chayanne

One of the most beloved personalities of the public is undoubtedly Chayanne who for 29 years has been married to Marisila Maronesse, former beauty queen.

7

Jose Luis Rodriguez

The singer José Luis Rodríguez is known as “El Puma” married his girlfriend Carolina Pérez after 10 years of courtship.

8

Omar chaparro

Omar Chaparro is known for his movies and television shows as well as being a fervent admirer of his wife Lucía Ruíz whom we all know as “La Mojarrita”.

9

Ricardo Montaner

The eternal lover for many is Ricardo Montaner with his wife Marlene Rodríguez with whom he has married on more than one occasion to reaffirm his vows of love.

10

Anthony Hopkins

Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins is married to Stella Arroyave and although they are almost 20 years apart, love for them could handle that and more, they have been together since 2001.

eleven

Beyoncé

Another of the beloved singers of the Industry and who for many is a great love inspiration is Beyoncé because her marriage with Jay Z is one of the most famous in the industry.

12

Yuri

Yuri and Rodrigo Espinoza met since 1995 in Viña del Mar, a place that could be said is the one that struck them.

13

Alejandro González Iñarritu

Film director Alejandro González Iñarritu could not be absent from this list with his wife María Eladia.

14

Rob schneider

One of the most beloved Hollywood actors in the industry is undoubtedly Rob Schneider, who entered this list with his wife and mother of his daughters Patricia Azarcoya

fifteen

Benny Ibarra

Benny Ibarra is married to Celina del Villar, they have been together since 1988 and although they separated on two occasions they have managed to overcome all obstacles thanks to their love.

16

Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan’s marriage to Emili Estefan is also one of the best known in the industry, as they have been together for more than 40 years.

17

Thalia

The Mexican singer Thalía who continually steals the hearts of all her admirers has been married to Tommy Mottola for more than 20 years.

18

Eduardo Capetillo

In Mexico, another of the most beloved couples already admired is precisely the actors and singers Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán, both of whom have been together for more than 25 years.

19

Juanes

The Colombian singer has been married for more than 16 years to Karen Martínez, the renowned Colombian model and actress.

twenty

Eduardo Santamarina

Love arose quickly for Eduardo Santamarina and Mayrin Villanueva, despite being criticized, they have managed to overcome all obstacles thanks to their love.

twenty-one

David fumero

Renowned Cuban actor David Fumero immediately fell in love with Melissa Fumero while they were filming the series “On life to live”, they married in 2007.

22

Hugh jackman

Millions of Internet users adore Hugh Jackman, especially when expressing his love for his wife Deborra-Lee Furness with whom he has been married since 1996.

2. 3

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen the Brazilian top model had a cupid (mutual friend) who introduced her to her current husband Tom Brady.

24

Andrea Legarreta

Another Mexican couple that is adored by all of Mexico is the one made up of the host Andrea Legarreta and the singer Erick Rubín with more than 20 years of marriage and two beautiful daughters.

25

Raul de Molina

The driver Raúl “El Gordo” from Molina is another proof that love can do everything, he is married to Millie de Molina and they have been together for more than 25 years.

26

Vicente Fernandez

Known as El Charro de Huentitán Vicente Fernández has been married to María de Refugio Abarca Villaseñor since 1963, he is undoubtedly one of the longest-lived couples on this list.

27

Erick del Castillo

Another of the Mexican actors that without a doubt could not be absent from this list is Erick del Castillo, father of Kate del Castillo, who has been married to Kate Trillo for more than 50 years.

28

Amanda miguel

Both talented singers and another of the most solid couples in the show with undoubtedly Amanda Miguel and Diego Verdaguer, with more than 45 years of marriage.

29

Julio Iglesias

The father of singer Enrique Iglesias is also on this list, Julio Iglesias and Miranda Rijnsburguer have more than 30 years of love affair.

30

Will Smith

Will Smith has long been adored by his fans, especially when showing off his wife Jada Pinckett Smith, to whom he has been married since 1997.

31

Andrea Torre placeholder image

The young actress Andrea Torre has more than 10 years with her husband Pedro Ortiz who is a producer.

32

Matt Groening

Matt Groening, known for being the creator of The Simpsons, has been married for more than 13 years to Argentine artist Agustina Picasso.

33

Jessica Alba

The beautiful actress Jessica Alba has surprised by her excellent way of acting and especially because of her long marriage with Cash Warren with whom she has been together for more than 13 years.

3. 4

Carlos Vives

Singer Carlos Vives and Claudia Elena Vásquez have been together since 2008 in a beautiful secret ceremony.

35

Michael Bublé

The romantic and captivating singer Michael Bublé was immediately struck by Luisiana Lopilato.

36

Maritza rodriguez

Maritza Rodríguez is a renowned actress who has been married since 2005 to Joshua Mintz

37

Roselyn Sanchez

Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez has been married to Eric Winter since 2008, who is also an actor but an American

38

Robert Duvall

Actor and director Robert Duvall is 41 years apart from his wife Luciana Pedraza, both have more than 23 years of marriage.

39

Catherine Fulop

Osvaldo Sabatini and Catherine Fulop met when he was recording as both actors, with more than 22 years of marriage, together they have two beautiful daughters.

40

Christian of the Fountain

Being one of the most beloved actors in telenovelas, Cristián de la Fuente broke many hearts when his fans learned that he was married to Angélica Castro since 2002.