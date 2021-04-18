40% drop in Bitcoin’s hash rate causes 14% decline in price

Key facts:

From 215 EH / s on April 15, Bitcoin’s hash rate fell to 110 EH / s on Saturday.

In the last hours, the hash rate has recovered and is above 150 EH / s.

Due to a power outage in China’s Xinjiang province, which began on Thursday, April 15 due to security inspections, the Bitcoin hash rate decreased 40% this Saturday to levels below 110 EH / s. The sharp decline in the processing power of the Bitcoin network caused the price to drop to $ 51,000.

The notorious decrease in the hash rate had been notified last Thursday by the Twitter account @WuBlockchain, in charge of a journalist who covers mining activities in China. The journalist noted in his tweet that on Thursday night, the Poolin mining pool had decreased its hash rate by 33%, BTC.com by 18.9%, and the Binance pools had decreased by 20%.

Mining activity in China accounts for 65% of the total Bitcoin hash rate, while Xinjiang province’s share is at 20% and 36% of total Bitcoin hash rate, according to the Mining Map of the University of Cambridge, in its last update of April 2020.

Since Thursday, April 15, the fall of the Bitcoin hash rate began. Source: fork.lol

Influence of the hash rate on the price of bitcoin

The hash rate of Bitcoin and the price of BTC have always been correlated, analyst Willy Woo said this Sunday on Twitter. To support this assertion, Woo appends the following graph, in which the curve of the Bitcoin hash rate appears together with the price.

The fall of the Bitcoin hash rate seems to have a direct effect on the price of BTC. Source: Willy Woo / twitter.com

In another tweet, Woo shows a steep drop in the hash rate in November 2017, and how this influenced a temporary drop in BTC in the middle of the bull cycle.

At the time of writing, the price of bitcoin has recovered from the drop that began this Saturday, which took the price to a local low of $ 51,500, then recovered and reached $ 55,692.

This Sunday, the minimum reached by the price of BTC was USD 51,500. Source: TradingView.

The significant drop in the hash rate is not the only cause that has influenced the decline in the price of BTC, which shows three red candles from the historical maximum recorded last Wednesday the 14th. This weekend there was also commented on Twitter about possible measures of the US Treasury office against institutions for money laundering with cryptocurrencies. However, the author of the tweet, investor Andrew Fischer, does not provide any support to such information.

Last Wednesday the 14th, the price of BTC reached a new all-time high of USD 64,671. Under that momentum, ETH managed last Thursday to set another all-time high above $ 2,500.