The spiritual guide “Nube de María” indicated that during 2020 hugs would disappear and the planet would punish humans with many losses for 40 days

By: Web Writing

Through social networks, the video of a spiritual guide who would have prophesied the pandemic world of COVID-19, this when she was as a guest of a program of Spanish television.

According to the material, the seer identified as “Maria Cloud“visited the program TRYT aired on December 24, 2019.

“2020 is a year of loss for human beings, there will be a before and an after; it will be a restructuring”, the guide warns.

“The 20 and 20 give the sum to 40, they will be 40 days of rest for the planet, because it will punish us,” he points out. Maria Cloud.

“The world is going to stop; nature is going to punish us and men and women will be the same again,” he emphasizes.

But the most shocking thing is when the seer points out that hugging and caring for people strengthen the immune system; But he warns that during those 40 days of punishment there will be no hug, a situation that worries the attendees of the program.

He also stresses that loved ones must be taken advantage of, because 2020 will take many people away from families.