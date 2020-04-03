40 days, El Coyote and company raise awareness to tears

40 days, that’s the title of the new song performed by Loquito del rancho, The coyote, KatiaVlogs, Los Sebastianes and Max Peraza, all to raise awareness about the current situation.

The singers have given voice to the beautiful lyrics with a profound message, the positive that is in this situation in which everyone must stay at home.

Everyone worries about the confinement, not doing their normal life, not following their routine, but what is behind it? That is what explains us. 40 days.

The song shows what you have to get out of all this, break the routine, do everything that day to day does not allow you to do and most importantly, love and family life resurface.

The ozone layer recovered from nearly 80 years of destruction in just weeks, the world having its lowest rate of pollution since the Industrial Revolution. The coronavirus came to change our reality and yes, it also has wonderful things.

This is the time to value what you have, to value health and to be reunited with loved ones; but also the world benefits from that.

These days of # Covid_19 crisis we are looking for good news everywhere. But we should not be deluded by the images of crystal clear waters in Venice or the decrease in pollution in confined cities. We tell you why https://t.co/E5IOZ1eYC0

It has been said a lot that pollution has decreased and as the song says, when we leave we will see a different world, there will be more fish in the sea and birds to admire.

The theme that touches the most sensitive fibers was published on the Luz Record Films YouTube account on April 2, it already has more than 2700 reproductions.

.