40 arrested during second night of protests in Minneapolis for dead Afro-descendant

Minneapolis experienced its second night of protests on Monday despite the start of a curfew in this northern United States city, agitated after the allegedly accidental death of a young black man at the hands of a police officer, while the murder trial is underway by George Floyd.

Dozens of protesters gathered with banners and shouting slogans in the rain outside the Brooklyn Center police station, the suburb where Daunte Wright was killed Sunday.

The protesters challenged the police through the fence erected around the police station and held up banners reading “Imprison all racist murderous policemen”, “Am I next” and “Without justice there is no peace”.

The police fired tear gas grenades several times at the protesters and ordered them to disperse. In total, 40 people were arrested and several members of the security forces suffered minor injuries, according to police sources.

In addition to the curfew decreed by the mayors of the twin cities Minneapolis and Saint Paul and in the three counties of the metropolitan area, including Hennepin, where the incident occurred, a thousand National Guard soldiers patrol the streets to prevent further overflows.

“Accidental discharge”

It was the second consecutive night of protests in Minneapolis, after the 20-year-old Wright was shot to death by police while driving with his girlfriend.

During a traffic check, an officer “pulled out her firearm instead of her taser,” an immobilizing stun gun, and fired, said local police commander Tim Gannon. “It was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death” of Wright, Gannon said.

On Monday night, the judicial authorities of the state of Minnesota published in a statement the identity of the agent involved. Kimberly Potter, a Brooklyn Center cop for 26 years, was suspended.

In the video of the incident, recorded by the police camera, the officers are seen taking the young man out of the vehicle and trying to handcuff him. But he resists and sits back in the car. Police can be heard yelling “Taser, Taser”. Instead a shot is heard.

“Damn, I shot him,” says the woman as the man, mortally wounded, starts in his car, which crashes a few streets ahead.

It is not clear at the moment how the agent mistook her weapon for the taser.

President Joe Biden called the death “tragic” but warned against any possible violent demonstrations. “There is absolutely no justification” for the looting, he said.

– Death by suffocation –

This new death revived the trauma of a city that suffered several nights of incidents after the death of George Floyd, an African-American, on May 25.

The NBA games, but also baseball and hockey, scheduled for Monday were suspended.

In this tense climate, the defense of the agent charged in Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, asked the judge leading the process to isolate the jury, concerned that the protests could influence their decision.

But both the prosecution and the judge refused to isolate the jury.

Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges for his role in Floyd’s death, after immobilizing him by placing his knee on his neck when arresting him for allegedly paying with a false bill.

This Monday, the prosecution questioned cardiologist Jonathan Rich, who left Chauvin’s defense line in a bad way, whose lawyer argues that George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose added to health factors.

According to Rich, Floyd died from low oxygen levels induced by “positional asphyxia” to which he was subjected. “I don’t see any evidence that a fentanyl overdose caused Floyd’s death,” he added.

– “A mother’s son” –

One of the deceased’s siblings, Philonise Floyd, then introduced the victim’s personality, emotionally recounting stories from her childhood.

With the help of his family photos, he told about George’s predilection for mayonnaise and banana sandwiches, his love of sports and his closeness to his mother, who died in 2018. “He was a mother’s son,” she said tearfully.

Some 260 people have been killed by the police so far in 2021, according to the powerful civil rights organization ACLU.

With information from AFP