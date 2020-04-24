March 24, 2020 marks four years of one of the most striking classics among Saints and Palm Trees the last decade. In a match valid for the semifinal of the Paulista championship, the teams faced each other in Vila Belmiro in a single game and Peixe advanced to the big decision of the state by winning the penalty shootout, after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Santos opened the scoring after 39 minutes of the first leg. Lucas Lima advanced through the midfield and made a beautiful shot for Gabigol, who cut from the left in, passed Egídio and Vitor Hugo and finished low to beat Fernando Prass. In the 29th minute of the second half, Zeca made a great move on the left and served Gabigol, who finished the cross to expand and leave Peixe one step away from the Paulistão final.

However, the game still held many emotions. At 42 minutes, Lucas Barrios killed in the chest near the area and touched over to Rafael Marques, who took advantage of the uncertainty between Gustavo Henrique and David Braz to finish low and decrease. A minute later, Cleiton Xavier received on the left and crossed for Rafael Marques ahead of David Braz and tested for the back of the net, taking the definition for the penalties.

On the palmeirense side, Cleiton Xavier and Jean converted their charges, while Lucas Barrios and Rafael Marques stopped in Vanderlei’s defenses. On the other hand, Peixe, David Braz, Zeca and Victor Ferraz scored by hitting, while Lucas Lima had his shot saved by Fernando Prass. The goalkeeper of Verdão went to the collection needing to balance the nets to keep his team alive in the dispute, however his finishing touched the left post and left.

It is worth remembering that Prass had been an emblematic figure in the penalty shootout between Palmeiras and Santos, at Allianz Parque, in the final of the Brazil Cup last year. It was the goalkeeper who converted the last kick and secured the title to Verdão.

After passing through Palmeiras in the Paulistão semifinal, Santos faced Audax in the state final. Osasco’s team was the big surprise in the competition, having eliminated São Paulo and Corinthians, and sold the title dearly to Peixe. After a 1-1 draw at José Liberatti stadium, Alvinegro Praiano won the match at Vila Belmiro 1-0, with a goal scored by Ricardo Oliveira, and became champion.

