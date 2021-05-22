4-year-old boy fell from 6th floor in New Jersey building

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling yesterday from a sixth-floor window in his residential building in Newark, the most populous city in New Jersey.

Miraculously the youngest survived and was reported in stable condition at University Hospital, after the spectacular fall on Oxford Street near Raymond Boulevard, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

Police received a report of an injured boy yesterday around 2:20 p.m. and upon arrival found the unidentified boy unconscious, O’Hara said, quoted by NJ.com.

The police special victims unit (SVU) is investigating, in addition to state child protection officials, in order to determine if it was an accident or criminal act. Authorities did not immediately release further information.

At the beginning of the month it was reported a similar case in the Bronx (NYC), when a 3-year-old Latino boy with Down syndrome fell five stories from his apartment and miraculously survived, breaking a femur. The younger he cushioned his fall by hitting a tent awning before landing on the ground, police sources said.

Days before, an 8 year old girl jumped from a 6th floor balcony to save her life from a fire in the Bronx and she succeeded, but was hospitalized in serious condition, after breaking both legs.

In 2019, four children died in NYC after falling from windows that did not have guards installed properly. In order to prevent accidents, the authorities remind adults:

-Check the window protectors carefully periodically. Caps or screens are not safe substitutes.

-Never place a bed, chair or other object in front of a window that children can climb on.

-Keep minors away from balconies and terraces if they are not being closely supervised by an adult by closing the doors to those areas.