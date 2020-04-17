The Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, reported that the minor is a boy who died on Thursday night

EFE –

A child under 4 years old died this Thursday in The Savior Due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (causing the disease of COVID-19), the youngest victim to date in this Central American country.

The Salvadoran President, Nayib Bukele, reported that the minor is a boy who passed away on Thursday night.

“He is the youngest victim in our country.”



Bukele added that “his parents are in nurseries, as epidemiological links, waiting for the incubation days, to know if they are positive as well.”

The president sent his condolences to the minor’s family.

After announcing the seventh death, Bukele reported that the country registers 13 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the number of confirmed cases, which includes the deceased and those recovered (33), to 177 .

According to the president, on Thursday 934 tests were carried out, of which 921 were negative and 13 positive.

Of the 13 new infections, 3 are registered in the capital, San Salvador, so the number of positives in this town add up to 15, followed by the municipalities of Santo Tomás, Ilopango, Ciudad Delgado and Soyapango, all with 3 cases.

The Legislative Assembly of The Savior On Thursday, it extended the national state of emergency by another fifteen days to confront and stop the spread of the pandemic.

This extension, which was approved with 65 votes from the 84 deputies, does not imply the suspension of constitutional guarantees and will come into force after its publication in the Official Gazette.

The approval came after several hours of negotiations by the Political Commission of the Congress that gathers the leaders of each political party and after the threat of the country’s president to veto an expansion with reforms.

The extension of the state of emergency was reached with the votes of the pro-government Grand Alliance for National Unity (GANA), of the opponents Farabundo Martí Front for National Liberation (FMLN), the National Concertation Party (PCN, right), Democratic Change (CD, center) and some of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena).

Under domicile quarantine status, only one citizen per family is allowed to go out to buy food or medicine, and essential workers, businesses or companies must carry a letter supporting them.