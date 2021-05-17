4 ways to avoid an IRS audit if you asked for an extension to file taxes

Even though tax season is over, you may have asked for an extension for October 15. If so, then we share some recommendations that you should keep in mind to avoid being audited by the IRS.

1 – Check your numbers

One of the most common red flags for auditors is the presence of erroneous data, it is also one of the easiest to avoid. The solution to this is to double check your tax return because surprisingly many people don’t do this review.

2 – Do not lie … never

This is a common sense recommendation, but being 100% honest on your tax return is a prerequisite to reducing the chances of an audit. Realistically and accurately reporting income, deductions, credits, and other figures can help keep the IRS from wanting to dig deeper.

3 – Make realistic deductions

Unusual or unrealistic itemized deductions, whether for individuals or small business owners, can be a red flag for IRS auditors.. For example, claiming a charitable tax deduction for 40% of your total income could be suspicious to the IRS.

4 – Electronic filing helps

On January 24, 1986, the IRS received your first electronically filed tax return. By 1990, taxpayers nationwide who expected to have a refund could file electronically.

Of the more than 155 million individual tax returns received by the IRS in 2018, 138 million were filed electronically.

The IRS maintains that filing returns electronically can prevent errors and reduce the chances of an audit.

Do not worry

The word ‘audit’ may cause concern for many people, but in reality the detailed audits that people tend to imagine are quite rare. According to the IRS, of the nearly 154 million individual returns filed for 2017, about 1 million were audited.

In the most common federal audits, taxpayers receive notices from the IRS asking about certain details of their returns and requesting more information or clarification. This is known as a correspondence audit, and even these are considered very rare.

