4 Warning signs to know if you have COVID-19. Coronavirus: Care and treatment at home vs. Go to the hospital. How to know if you have to go to the doctor or stay home if you suspect COVID symptoms.

We have already heard about the symptoms of Coronavirus, but we know little about the treatment that must be carried out and the care to minimize the risks of contagion.

Here we tell you how you should monitor for possible symptoms, how to isolate yourself properly and when you should seek professional help.

These are the 4 warning signs of COVID-19. If you are experiencing them you should seek medical help IMMEDIATELY

High fever Cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath Loss of smell and taste Vomiting or diarrhea

The next step is to request the test that you can coordinate with local or state health departments or commercial laboratories that have tests authorized by the United States Food and Pharmaceutical Administration.

CDC has developed a new laboratory test kit to determine patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV-2), which has been the antecedent to COVID-19. This test is designed for use with upper and lower respiratory specimens. These tests have been distributed in the United States, while CDC continues to conduct initial tests.

If you have health insurance, companies like Oscar Health are offering free testing to priority people, since the biggest concern today is the scarcity of testing and its costs. For those in need of treatment, Oscar has also waived the cost related to illness delivered by in-network providers through May 31, 2020. In addition, he has 24-hour phone service.

Now let’s talk about the care you must do on your part. Nobody wants to be infected with COVID-19 so the safest thing in this case is isolation since the virus spreads mainly from person to person, through droplets of saliva produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.

These droplets can fall into the mouth or nose of close people or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Recent studies have indicated that COVID-19 can be transmitted even by people who do not show symptoms.

SOCIAL DISTANCE IN THE STREET

Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms) from other people. Do not do group meetings. Stay away from crowded places. Use masks or disposable masks and if you reuse them, wash them every time you use them.

The mask or face mask should cover the nose and mouth and you should wear it if you are close to other people or animals.

You don’t need to wear the mask if you are alone. If you’re having trouble breathing and can’t wear your face mask, find another way to cough. For example, covering the mouth with the inside of the arm.

Face masks should not be applied to young children under 2 years of age, people who are having trouble breathing, or people who cannot remove the cover without help.