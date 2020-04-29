Volvo calls its customers to check their cars and detect a possible failure of the autonomous emergency brake that could lead to severe accidents

Volvo, the Swedish automaker, has issued an appeal to the owners of the models XC40, XC60, S60 and XC90 years 2019 and 2020 in Mexico, because according to the automaker, the software intelliSafe The automatic emergency brake system could malfunction.

The call was made through the Federal Office of the Consumer (PROFECO), and it is considered of utmost importance to go to the mechanical inspection of the cars, because if the driver is distracted and approaches an obstacle, the autonomous emergency brake equipped in these vehicles may not react, which would increase the risk of a collision.

According to the Motorpasion portal, to avoid this problem, Volvo will perform the necessary software update through a totally free process that takes only 15 minutes, however, Volvo warns its customers that the dealer may require additional time for programming, so it is advisable to consider more time in the appointment .

Volvo reported that there could be around 3,135 units involved, so it is essential to contact the automaker via email VOLVOCS@volvocars.com or call the customer service line of the brand: 800 0186586. To make the campaign valid, it will be essential to have your vehicle identification number (NIV) on hand. The campaign will remain in effect until March 12, 2050.

