4 two-tone pants in SHEIN perfect for the season | SHEIN

The truth is that online store SHEIN has the best two-tone pants to wear this spring and this time we will show you 4 of them that you will surely want to have in your wardrobe for this season.

The online store of Chinese origin ensures that this type of print It has become the main protagonist of the outfits for spring.

SHEIN knows perfectly that fashion is constantly changing and over the years trends have adapted the style of each person.

This is how today everything is worth it and risking in this area is the order of the day, which is why different patterns are everyone’s favorite.

That’s right, nowadays the main protagonists are the prints and the two-color designs on pants have been seen over several past seasons and the truth is that this could not be different.

These two-tone pants are a garment with a specific design that can be played with to create the most original outfits.

As you can see, for some years the pants have been reinventing themselves, although it is true that it has been in this 2021 when they have been more present.

In fact last year those of style Slouchy devastated and continue to do so, and for more than five years, the Mom Fit they have become an essential wardrobe essential.

The same happens with the two-color jeans from the SHEIN online store, it is for that reason that today here at Show News has these models that we chose for you, to give you an idea of ​​what are the ideals you should wear this season.

one

Colorblock High Waisted Skinny Jeans

These two-tone pants fit perfectly to the body and make you look incredible, because its colors being denim and black make it look so punk-rock that it will fascinate you.

You can find this model from size XS to L for a price of $ MXN541.00.

Click here to go directly to the model page.

two

Colorblock sweatpants with letter print

These pants, in addition to looking extremely comfortable, are perfect for their pattern since they undoubtedly make it look so modern that you will surely love them.

This model can be found from size XS to L for a price of $ MXN498.00.

Click here to go directly to the model page.

3

Two Color High Waisted Skinny Jeans

The truth is that the fabric of these SHEIN pants is really good, not that thick and not that thin, however, we can tell you that they are a bit long so make sure you are tall if you plan to order them.

What makes these pants special is their color, because it makes you look really attractive when combining black with red.

You can find this model from size XS to L for a price of $ MXN541.00.

Click here to go directly to the model page.

4

Denim Shorts Solid Color Button

For this intense heat that is to come, this two-tone shorts is undoubtedly perfect, since the colors are those of this spring.

You can find this model from size XS to L for a price of $ MXN489.00.

Click here to go directly to the model page.