4 tricks to extend the life of your mobile battery

4 simple tricks to extend the battery of your device

If the state of the battery is optimal, you should not have problems so that, once the night comes, you have not had to recharge it. If, on the other hand, your device has already been used for a few years, the most common is that the battery has suffered degradation and that it cannot function normally. If you do not want to change the device or have it repaired at the moment, the most sensible thing is to get one Extreme battery that you can always carry with you. Currently, this type of battery has greatly reduced its price, size and weight. With a 10,000 mA, you’ll have more than enough for two full charges.

One of the most effective tricks that exists and that will not cost you anything to apply is to activate the Airplane Mode when you can’t use the phone. You know that this functionality, which is present in all mobile phones, leaves it turned into a paperweight, since it cancels the network connection to the operator, the bluetooth and the data connection.

But you may wonder the sense of doing this. Very simple, when activating Airplane Mode we are generating significant battery savings. You should apply this trick in those moments when, due to circumstances, you cannot use your phone. For example, if you work in an office and you are prohibited from using it during working hours, or if you have to leave it at the locker. The airplane mode is a good ally, but perhaps it is even more so to turn it off directly, since when you reconnect it or deactivate the airplane mode, you will receive all the notifications that you had pending.

Another key factor when it comes to saving battery life on your mobile phone is disable location service. Many applications make use of it to offer you personalized services. For example, the maps application will help you find any establishment quickly, or the social networks will allow you to geolocate your publications. But having the location permanently activated is a drain on your mobile phone. In the settings of the application or of the device itself, you can vary the location so that it is only activated when you start using the app.

The screen of your mobile device is another of the elements that requires the most energy. The larger the size, the higher the demand. Take note of a couple of useful tips in this regard. The first is that of reduce screen brightness. If this is set to the maximum, the battery is going to suffer a lot. And let’s not say your eyes, which will also appreciate that break in luminosity. The second is that of reduce the waiting time with the screen on. If you have it to turn off within two minutes of using it, switch it to the shortest amount of time possible. Your drummer will notice it, and consequently, so will you.