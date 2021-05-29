4 titles to watch this weekend

docs barcelona

For yet another year, the CCCB and the Aribau Cinemas of Barcelona have hosted the International Documentary Film Festival, a contest specialized in the genre and made up of competitive international sections, non-competitive sections and master classes. The programming, also available through Filmin, includes productions from all countries. Before the end, we recommend four titles that you can see this weekend. A great plan if you are lucky enough to be in Barcelona.

1 ‘Dani Karavan’ (Barak Heymann)

A fascinating journey through the life of an irreverent and charismatic artist, renowned for transforming public space with monumental installations. It can be seen on Friday 28 at 19:00 in Filmin and on Saturday 29 at 20:00 in the Aribau Multicines.

2 ‘Sabaya’ (Hogir Hirori)

Yazidi women infiltrate the dangerous Al-Hol camp, from which they have fled, to rescue their companions forced into sexual slavery by Daesh. Friday May 28 at 7:45 p.m. at CCCB: Teatre and available at Fimin.

3 ‘Room Without a View’ (Roser Corella)

A choral portrait of the harsh reality of migrant women who act as domestic workers in Lebanon. Slavery, capitalism and feminism. Friday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. at CCB: Teatre and available at Filmin.

4 ‘The Wanninkhof-Carabantes case’ (Tània Balló)

An investigative thriller that, 20 years after the murder of Rocío Wanninkhof and Sonia Carabantes, addresses the questions of a case that shocked Spanish society. On Saturday 29 at 19:00 at Aribau Multicines.

