4 tips to protect your WhatsApp account from a hack | Pixabay

This time we will give you a total of 4 tips so that you can protect your WhatsApp account from hacking, so if you want to have maximum security, keep reading so that you find out about each of the points.

As you can see, the cyberattacks They have been a constant for years and as expected, in Latin America, they are no exception.

Well, from January to September 2020, a total of 1.3 million ransomware attack attempts were registered in the region, with Brazil and Mexico topped the list, according to the cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

It may interest you: Vacation mode comes to WhatsApp in its beta version

According to our data, 55% of the computers in the region still use Windows 7 and 5% Windows XP (systems that no longer receive technical support and are therefore more vulnerable to attacks) ”, comments Santiago Pontiroli, security analyst at Kasperksy, in a statement.

In addition to this, the pirated software rate is 66%, almost double the global average rate of 35%, leading to a much higher state of vulnerability.

Although almost 70% of these attacks are directed against companies, day-to-day users are still exposed in various ways.

The concern for users remains latent since, within the cybersecurity trends for 2021, are the hijackings of WhatsApp accounts, which is the leading messaging application in 112 countries, including all those in Latin America, according to a compilation data run by software company Zendesk.

Today (they hijack the accounts) using social engineering (to request) the verification code received by SMS “, thereby taking control of the account,” detailed Karspersky’s report on computer security trends for the current year.

1

Two-step verification

“Activate two-step verification and provide an email address in case the PIN is forgotten,” says Paloma Szerman, WhatsApp public policy manager for Latin America, in an interview with CNN.

You must go to your account, then go to the “Settings” menu, then click on “Account” and there you will see “Two-step verification”.

You will have to choose a six digit PIN. This will be asked whenever you want to register your number on a new device, in addition to the SMS verification code.

After entering your PIN, WhatsApp will ask you for an email in case you forget the six digits and need to restore them.

two

Don’t fall into the QR trap

If someone asks you to give a written code or scan a QR code, there is a great possibility that it is a fraud, explains the Kaspersky manager.

“You never have to forward this code or tell anyone about it verbally,” he adds.

On this, Bestuzhev mentions that secure QR code scanners should be used.

3

Do not share codes and be careful who you share the phone with

The WhatsApp policy says that you should never share the registration code (the one that comes to you via SMS when registering your account) or the PIN of the two-step verification with other people.

“We always tell our users never to share their WhatsApp verification code with anyone, not even their family or friends, as this could lead to someone accessing their account,” Szerman details.

Along with this, it is a priority that you be clear about who can and who cannot have access to your physical phone, as it will help you reduce risks.

4

Advanced security options

Szerman comments that the advanced security options in the case of WhatsApp are two-step verification and biometric recognition.

The first one you already know how to activate it. In case two, you need to go to the “Settings” section of your phone. It depends on the brand, but normally you should go to the option of “Security and privacy” and then to “Application lock”.