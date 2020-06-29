It is no secret to anyone that technology has become a great ally for the real estate consultant.

Whether it is to improve the relationship with your clients, optimize your contacts or improve your sales techniques, technological advances are well-valued resources in this profession.

However, with increased use of new technologies, the risk of a cyber attack also increases.

4 tips to improve security

With this in mind, Jorge Letayf, Marketing Director, RE / MAX México, shares four tips that any real estate consultant should follow to improve technological security in their increasingly digital work:

1) Antivirus

Paying for a program of this nature should be viewed as an investment. According to Letayf, “Currently there are many programs or applications that can protect your mobile devices and at very affordable prices. Undoubtedly they are licenses that you must pay monthly or annual packages, but consider that as we use more video calls, chats and emails, threats rise, so it is essential that you consider this investment ”

2) Unknown applications

Although it is important to keep constantly searching for programs and resources that improve the productivity of the Real Estate Consultant, it is important to avoid “using applications that you do not know their origin, this can be a huge danger since these programs can insert files to your devices and have access to all your activity, private life, bank accounts ”, highlighted the director of RE / MAX Mexico.

3) Disable functions

Use only those functions that are necessary to optimize your work. “Applications like Zoom need you to authorize permissions to access file folders, microphone, camera and in some cases to your location. So when you finish a video call, be sure to disable all these functions or application permissions so that you don’t have any later problems, ”said the spokesperson.

4) Passwords

“With so many applications it is difficult to use multiple access passwords and user names, however it is one of the most vulnerable aspects today. There are many applications that save your passwords and generate a different one for each account and they are very easy to use. So spend a few hours updating your passwords and avoid using it for everything, « concluded Jorge Letayf.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299