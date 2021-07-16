4 tips to have sex in the water without risks

Having sex in the water may sound like a creative idea that can bring new sensations and experiences to intimacy, but according to the experts it requires taking certain precautions so that the practice is pleasant for the participants without compromising their health. These are the tips of an obstetrician gynecologist to have sex in the water without risks.

Use silicone lubricant

To say of the doctor Amy roskin, an OB-GYN practicing in Miami, water is not as good a lubricant as you think, quite the opposite: having sex in the shower, in a pool, or in a hot tub can dry out the vagina and vulva in women, which in turn can make penetration difficult or cause small wounds to the skin in the area.

The expert told Well + Good that, to avoid this, it is advisable to use a silicone-based lubricantas they last longer in a humid environment than water-based lubricants. In no case is it advisable to use oil-based lubricants or petroleum jelly, especially if you use condoms, as these products can make the latex break easily.

Be careful with the balance

Aquatic environments are often slippery, so taking care of falls is one of the first precautions that a partner willing to experience sex under water should have. Dr. Roskin recommends using the railings and edges for support, as well as staying in shallow areas that can provide some security. Be very careful with places where there are steps, slopes or seats under the water to avoid slips, falls and blows in the heat of the action, as they can be fatal.

Not everything has to happen under water

If they are concerned about the cleanliness of the water, the concentration of bacteria or an accident with the condom during intercourse, they can take advantage of an aquatic environment to have foreplay and experience new sensations underwater, but reserve the hottest moment of the meeting in the bedroom or on a dry surface.

Use condoms

Dr. Roskin emphasizes that water environments do not offer any form of contraceptive or infection protection, so When having aquatic sex it is so possible to have a pregnancy or contract a sexually transmitted disease like having sex on dry land. The best way to protect yourself is to use barrier methods of birth control that will not only prevent an unwanted pregnancy, but will protect you from diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B, gonorrhea, chlamydia, or syphilis.