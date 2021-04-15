4 tips to deal with visual fatigue caused by screens

Agenda for today:

7:00 to 9:00 – check news and emails (device: cell phone).

10:00 – Zoom meeting (device: Tablet)

10:30 to 18:30 – work (device: laptop)

20:00 – series (device: TV)

Perhaps this agenda for the day can be applied to many people who During the COVID-19 pandemic they had to adapt to teleworking.

And the obvious consequence of these activities is that our eyes are tired from constantly looking at electronic devices.

According to a recent study published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology, excessive exposure to digital screens and limited outdoor activities are associated to the onset and progression of myopia and they could become more severe during and after the pandemic period.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Even some ophthalmologists warn that “digital eyestrain in the covid-19 pandemic is a emerging threat to public health “, as published by the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology.

Children are not exempt either. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP, for its acronym in English) maintains that staring at screens for hours on end can cause eyestrain, blurred vision and dry eyes in minors as well.

But not to despair.

Here we share 4 tips simple that you can apply in teleworking and in your electronic leisure hours to alleviate the fatigue generated by prolonged exposure to digital screens.

1. Alarm for 20-20-20

We already told you about the benefits of the 20-20-20 rule that eye specialists insist so much on. 👉 The 20-20-20 rule

Anyway, we refresh it for you.

The 20-20-20 rule is one way to help rest your eyes. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 20-20-20 technique is used to relax the muscles inside and around the eyes that are what make you look closely in the same direction.

It consists of Every 20 minutes, you should look at something at least 20 feet away, which is about six meters, for 20 seconds.

But let’s face it. Do you remember resting your eyes every 20 minutes?

A practical solution to comply with the rule is to schedule an alarm on the phone.

If your phone does not have this function, there are several free applications that you can download such as Repeat Alarm or Interval Timer and that every 20 minutes you have an electronic memory aid.

2. LED lamps and location

If the artificial light in your house causes you headaches, a recommendation is to change the light bulbs.

Try to use LED lamps or a softer light that does not cause glare or hum.

Another tip is that you place the computer screen avoiding the reflection especially of the lighting that comes from the ceiling or the windows.

You can improve the light and your position in front of the screen to alleviate eye strain. (Photo: Getty Images)

Finally, according to the American Optometrists Association (AOA), most people are more comfortable viewing a screen when eyes look down.

The screen should be between 15-20 degrees below eye level measured from the center of the screen (between 10-12 cm) and between 50-70 cm away from the eyes.

3. Larger font and color

Adapting the letter of the computer can help the eye not to strain more than it already does daily in front of the screen.

There is no ideal size that fits all people so you have to find which one suits you best, experts say.

Remember that you can adjust the font size on their electronic devices so as not to strain your eyes. (Photo: Getty Images)

Adjust brightness screen to match the light level where you are is another way to help prevent eye strain.

And some experts say that dark text on a light background it is generally better for the eyes than light text on a dark background.

4. Present in Zoom

Tired of Zoom meetings?

You may not be able to escape from them but if you fatigue seeing your own face on the screen you can hide it without affecting communication.

You can do it with the “Hide self view” function in the menu that appears in the three points to the right of the box where your face appears.

You can hide your face on a Zoom call if you are tired of seeing yourself. (Photo: BBC)

You can re-enable it if you’ve changed your mind.

And you who have been working or studying at home for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, do you have some simple tips to avoid the fatigue caused by the screens of electronic devices?

Tell us in this Facebook post.

