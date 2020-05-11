Although it can be difficult being a mom and an entrepreneur at the same time, the key to successfully completing this challenge is to achieve and maintain balance. Read: Instagram: new features for this 2020

María Isabel Lazo Corvera founded Pastelerías Marisa when her daughters were 1 and 2 years old, and what helped her carry out her business project was to delimit her business and family space, try not to invade the other, as well as learn to work without guilt, he shared in an interview with MURAL.

“I think that something that helped me to enjoy things more is to have the mind where the body is and thus enjoy, both making cakes or opening branches and also enjoying with my daughters,” shared the businesswoman. “

“The important thing is that we find pleasure, satisfaction in both areas of our lives, and that we feel that both are valid and that it is also worth pursuing their dreams as people, that does not make us bad moms.”

She noted that women, both entrepreneurs and employees, must learn to work without feeling guilty for dividing the time between work and children, in addition to ignoring the comments of society, especially when many families need two wages and that the Country requires the talent of women.

If you decide to work, I think you have to do it with all the awareness that you are doing something right, “he said.

Lazo Corvera recommended that moms want to start a business, that they should study to be prepared, that they learn to manage their time, let go of guilt and that housework be divided with the couple to avoid an extra burden.

He said that although his biggest challenge was always keeping the balance between the company and his family, in these moments of pandemic by Covid-19, he also has the challenge of being the best leader for his company, so he focuses on preparing and in keeping your collaborators motivated.

Lazo Corvera started Pastelerías Marisa in the garage of his house and approximately five years later he opened his first branch. Now they have 83 points of sale for cakes, outlets, popsicles and ice creams, and it generates 800 jobs.

THE RECIPE

Undertaking while being a mother is not impossible. Here are some tips from Marisa:

Manage emotions and leave the blame for dividing the time between business and family.

Organize times.

Divide household chores.

Continuously study through books, webinars, podcasts, workshops, academia, among others.

