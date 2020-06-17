Acquiring a property is undoubtedly a great investment. Although buying a house or an apartment may seem like a great expense at first, the reality is that in the medium and long term it becomes a valuable investment that allows buyers to build their own assets.

The truth is that it is not only about taking into account aspects such as the location, the price, the age of the property or the conditions of the property.

When deciding to buy a home, there are many aspects to consider before starting the process.

In this sense, Jorge Letayf, director of marketing for RE / MAX Mexico, lists four aspects that you should consider from now on to make buying a home a real investment:

Finance in order

Preparation for buying a home begins with organizing finances, calculating a realistic budget, and exploring mortgage options. Analyzing your current cost of living as well as your savings can help you determine how much you can pay for a down payment or a monthly payment.

Define objectives

When buying a house, it is possible to fulfill certain wishes or specific needs that can improve the quality of life. Writing the wishes in this sense will allow you to have more clarity on the type of house you are looking for.

Search houses online

This practice will work as a good first approach to the price, conditions and availability of the house you are looking for. Property search engines currently offer virtual tours or videos of the properties so if you spend a good time at this point, you might find what you are looking for just as you need it.

Come to a Real Estate Consultant

Although the above is useful, it is not enough to make a good purchase. Having a real estate consultant facilitate many processes while you will have the advice of a professional who will guide this decision, which is perhaps one of the most important in anyone’s life.

