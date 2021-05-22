4 things Google didn’t present at Google I / O 2021

What did we not see at Google I / O 2021?

This week has been held what for many is the event of the year, the Google I / O of 2021. It is here that every year, the Mountain View company presents its main news and improvements to its services. Although this year Google has put aside the hardware and has opted for functionality.

It is for the latter that perhaps Google’s keynote was not as attractive to the user as that of other years And it is that the great G was left in the pipeline many of the services and favorite products of its fans such as the Google Pixel, Android tablets and even its streaming video game platform Stadia.

What was presented at Google I / O 2021: all the news from day 1

What would we have liked to see in Google I / O in 2021? Well for example all this.

Google Pixel 5a

This year’s keynote It was the perfect place to present a new Pixel terminal of the company, since it is not the first time that Google uses a Google I / O for this.

After the arrival of the Pixel 5, it would have been great for the big G to present the Pixel 5a, a terminal that is official that exists and that should arrive sometime this year.

The problem? That rumors suggest that it will only be sold in the United States and Japan so in Spain and as it happened with the Pixel 5, we will run out of it again.

Google Stadia

Personally, it was one of my wishes, that Google spoke something about one of its most recent services, its platform for video games in the cloud Stadia.

After closing its internal studies, it was the ideal time for Google to announce news about Stadia and confirm that it is still betting on it. Apparently, we will have to keep waiting.

Android Tablets

Definitive: Google abandons the tablet market. With an iPad increasingly powerful and with a greater market share, Google has once again forgotten all those users who long for a Pixel tablet in good condition.

During the keynote, Google did not even expressly mention Android tablets and that the new Android 12 could have been the perfect excuse to add exclusive functions to these devices.

Whitechapel processors

And if in the keynote we did not have news of the Google Pixel 5a, much less of the future Pixel 6 which is said to be the first Google terminal with its own processor, called Whitechapel.

This chip is said to be based, of course, on ARM technology and would have 8 cores. In addition, it would be manufactured in a 5 nanometer format and somehow, will be “optimized to work with Google’s artificial intelligence technologies”. One of the advantages provided in this regard would be a better performance of the “always active” mode of the Google Assistant on Pixel devices.

