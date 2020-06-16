It is no secret to anyone that technology has become a great ally among many professionals in various categories. In this game real estate and real estate advisers are not exempt.

This premise gains a special meaning when read in the midst of the contingency that now exists in Mexico and the entire world.

With this in mind, it is worth considering that there are various technological advances that can make the work of any real estate consultant easier and safer.

With this in mind, it is worth mentioning four technological advances that, according to Jorge Letayf, director of marketing for RE / MAX Mexico, can facilitate the work of any real estate consultant:

1) Drones

Currently the drones have an integrated camera, which makes it a perfect device to take aerial shots of both the property and the neighborhood or the area around it.

2) Electronic signatures

As real estate advisers, it is extremely complex to “run around” your clients to get document signatures, currently there are many mobile applications that scan your document, convert it into a “pdf” type file and give you the option of adding an electronic signature field that your client can do it with his finger alone using his smartphone or tablet.

3) Smart Locks

Smart locks have become more common in properties for sale or rent and their operation makes it easier for Real Estate Offices and owners to control access to real estate.

4) Wireless security cameras

Access to this type of cameras is increasingly cheaper and easier to install. This technology will allow you to see what is happening inside the property at any time from any device with an internet connection.

