Chad.- Four children died today and two others were injured by the explosion of a pomegranate near a military camp in the capital of the ChadPolice and witnesses to the events informed Efe.

The victims were all street children who were looking for food in trash bins in the district 7 commune of N’Djamena, when one of them took a pomegranate, perhaps without knowing that it was an explosive, and activated it causing a large explosion.

« It was almost 12:30 (11:30 GMT) when I heard a deafening noise not far from my garden. I quickly went to the place and discovered that several children were lying with a lot of blood on their bodies, » gardener Adam told Efe Mahamat. « In panic, I screamed for help and the neighbors ran towards me. When the people arrived, it was seen that four children were already dead. Of the other two, one had lost a leg and the other was seriously injured in the thighs, » Mahamat added.

The wounded were evacuated to the Garnison Military Hospital.

Security forces say it was an unintentional incident.

« I think it was a grenade that fell out of the hands of a soldier without knowing it. What happened was not intentional. We regret what happened and we will take all measures to ensure that this does not happen again. We express our condolences to the families of these children, « National Police spokesman Paul Manga assured Efe.

According to a study by a coalition of human rights organizations in the Chad in 2019, there are around 5,000 street children trying to fend for themselves in the country.

Very few have access to education, often they must work or beg, sometimes around trash bins to eat.

At nightfall, they sleep on the street, vulnerable and exposed to cold and aggression.