4 steps to take care of facial skin with minimal effort at any age

Due to the use of masks, many women have decided to use less makeup. This is beneficial to health and simplifies facial cleansing routines. However, it does not mean that we should reduce our actions to take care of the skin and complexion. Good cleaning, hydration and the use of sunscreen remain essential.

So so that you can have a correct and effective facial care routine, here are some steps to follow that work for all ages.

1. Morning cleaning

Facial cleansing in the morning is necessary to remove impurities and the remains of the products that you used at night.

It is not enough that you wash only with water. Use cleaning products that are consistent with your ttype of skin and keep it hydrated and protected during the day.

2. Hydrate your skin

Hydration is essential for your skin. In fact, all skin typesFrom dry to greasy they need to stay hydrated.

It is important that you choose moisturizing products that are according to your skin type. For example, if your skin is oily or produces more sebum, then you can choose those products that are more fluid, such as those that are gel type.

These hydrate your skin and epidermis without leaving you feeling heavy. If you do not know what type of skin you have, you can deduce it by observing it, but it is preferable that you consult a dermatologist.

3. Use sunscreen

Even if you are not going to leave the house, wearing it will prevent your skin age quickly product of UV rays. It is preferable that the protector is high spectrum, as it protects more.

In fact, you need to wear it even if the day is cloudy. You should apply it several times a day, and not only on your face, you should also apply it on your neck, the décolleté area and the palms of your hands.

With the use of sunscreen you will protect your face and your skin from possible health problems that can be complicated, such as the appearance of skin cancer.

4. Night cleaning

The last step of your skin care routine is to perform the night cleaning. Perhaps this is the most costly step, due to fatigue or other factors. But you must not forget take off your makeup and clean your face before going to bed.

It is good that you use an oil-based product that allows you to remove all the impurities accumulated during the day, such as grease, makeup remains, dirt and sunscreen.

You can then use a water-based gel to finish your routine. Remember to use products that are kind to your skin. This way you will avoid problems like irritation or allergies. If you need guidance, do not hesitate to consult a dermatologist.

