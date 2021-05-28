4 Rituals That Make Katharine McPhee Feel Wildly Confident

For singer and actress Katharine McPhee Foster, being a mom is her most joyous role. “I cherish it all — even when the baby wakes me up at night!” Though her priorities have shifted, self-care is important. “I try to enjoy life, reduce stress, and stay mentally healthy.” For self-care, Katharine takes baths, pampers her skin, eats healthy, and exercises. “I appreciate what my body has done, and I love how I feel in my skin.”

To keep her skin smooth, Katharine enjoys waxing at European Wax Center. “Waxing makes me feel fresh, and gives me pep in my step.” Find out her favorite European Wax Center services, and see what makes Katharine feel her absolute best.

Working Up a Sweat

Katharine stays active by practicing yoga, swimming, and taking long walks. “I get a great workout from yoga, and I love the added benefit of being able to focus on breathing, quieting my mind, and meditating.”

This Recipe For Energy

As a new mom, staying healthy is more important than ever. “I love hard-boiled eggs, salad, cheese, and roasted veggies, and most days I make a delicious flaxseed smoothie with almond butter, collagen powder, chia seeds, bananas, and berries.”

Coconut Body Oil

A Head-to-Toe Massage

Katharine enjoys using skincare products to maintain her glow. “I love massaging oils into my skin. The massage stimulates collagen and blood flow, and the oil feels and smells amazing on my skin. “

A Smooth Wax Session

There’s no better way to prep for summer than by waxing. For Katharine, enjoying wax services at European Wax Center is an essential and convenient part of her summer self-care routine. “I feel more confident when my skin feels smooth, silky, and fresh. And I’m always ready to hit the beach or sit by a pool instead of needing to use a razor at the last minute. ”

Katharine’s favorite summer European Wax Center services are bikini and underarm waxing. “I love that my skin looks and feels smooth after waxing, but even more importantly, it makes me feel great. And to be honest, waxing at European Wax Center doesn’t hurt a bit— even on my bikini area. ”

Bikini Wax: Whether you do just your bikini line or get a full Brazilian, make sure you prevent any pesky hairs from peeking out.Brow Wax: Beautifully waxed brows are the perfect complement to a “no-makeup” makeup look. Open up your face this summer with the right arch, volume, and shape.Underarm Wax: Summer is all about wearing sleeveless and strapless, so make sure your pits are smooth. Wax every four to six weeks and forget all about that five-o ‘clock shadow under your arms.

Get Your First Wax Free: Choose from a bikini line, underarm, nose, ear, or brow wax. For more information and to book your free wax, visit waxcenter.com

