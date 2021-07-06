4 reasons why you need an LG Styler in your life

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to have your own dry cleaner at home? Maintaining those special care items yourself is now possible thanks to this smart wardrobe.

Imagine that you can leave your clothes like new, with an exquisite smell and ready at all times. Faced with the revolution that garment care has experienced in recent years, both new technologies and better detergents and processes have emerged.

That is why companies such as LG Electronics investigated the needs of users and concluded that a smart washing machine is no longer enough, but now a smart closet is also essential.

With a futuristic appearance and the use of steam as a base, here we list the four main reasons why the LG Styler will give your wardrobe a better quality of life.

With its TrueSteam function, it sanitizes garments in a few minutes, eliminating up to 99% of bacteria and mites that inhabit the fabric of clothing and even accessories such as hats or stuffed animals. In these times, maximum health care is a highly valued tool, which specifically meets the power of steam, without using chemicals to protect the environment.

It has SmartThinQ ™ with WiFi connectivity, this means that you can control the equipment from any mobile device, monitor energy consumption, download additional cycles or use Google Assistant just by using your voice. In addition, it is compatible with the artificial intelligence platform of the LG ThinQ company.

Also read: Is it possible to convert sea water into drinking water? The smart closet is an expert in removing wrinkles quickly and easily. With the help of steam, it reduces them in record time. Its Pants Crease Care ™ feature is used to fully restore wrinkles to pants, while at the same time reducing wrinkles at the knee and waist. Moving Hanger Action ™ also excels, gently shaking clothes from side to side to remove wrinkles with a light mist of steam, ironing them completely.

It can be located anywhere in your home, thanks to how compact it is and its minimalist design with an elegant mirror finish, which can become an innovative element for each space in the room, without forgetting that it will be the best ally for surprise events. .

Always looking impeccable from the comfort of your home is not a luxury, but a necessity that goes beyond aesthetics, for the benefit of your health and the care of the environment.

