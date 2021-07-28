4 reasons why the Dacia Spring will be an unstoppable success | Motor

The Dacia Spring is available now and will soon be on our roads. These are some reasons why we believe it will be a success.

Very soon we will be able to count on the Dacia Spring in Spain, the first electric from the Romanian brand that promises to bring this type of mobility to all pockets. In Germany, the increase in reservations shows the growing interest in this small crossover and in Spain it can also be purchased. It seems that it will enjoy a good acceptance, so today we tell you four reasons why we think the Dacia Spring will be a success.

Affordable price

Let’s be serious, the price is the great attraction of this model. And it is that electric cars are not generally characterized by a contained sale price. However, Dacia models have always had this virtue and the Spring, which can be purchased for less than 20,000 euros, is a great option within its segment.

Sufficient autonomy and acceptable loads

It’s true, with a 225 km range According to the WLTP cycle, the Dacia Spring is not designed for excessively long journeys. However, it is a model more focused on the city and this figure, together with its 125 km / h of maximum speed, make it clear that you have what it takes to meet expectations in daily use. Likewise, recharges can be carried out in sockets of up to 30 kW, in which we can recover up to a 80% capacity before an hour.

Urban and current design

The Spring part of the Renault City K-ZE, which is the electric version of the Kwid, a model that is sold in other markets. However, it shows a style that keeps it up to date, with details that give it a striking touch and according to the urban environment in which it intends to move. In short, it is not a car “that looks cheap”, but is at the height of what is required in 2021.

Equipment according to the present

Dacia models are not characterized by an excess of luxury, but they always have what is necessary. The Spring will be no less and, while it does not bring with it an astonishing amount of technology that is the envy of other manufacturers, it is up to date in terms of connectivity. Inside it includes elements such as a 7 ”touch screen to operate the infotainment system and also allows connection with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which offers many possibilities for users.

In short, the Dacia Spring does not come with many boasts, but it is not lacking in what is important. It is a car that delivers on its promise and will make the transition to electric mobility within everyone’s reach.

This article was published on Top Gear by Sergio Ríos.