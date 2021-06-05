4 reasons why the Bob Pop series is a gem

When a story is told from resilience, with a lot of heart but without warm cloths, with love … and to all this is added a universe of its own as magical as it is evocative, the result cannot be more than a true jewel. And all of this is ‘Lost fag’, the series created by Bob Pop that, after premiering at the Malaga Festival, will arrive on TNT on June 18.

The team of ‘Maricón perdidos’ during its presentation at the Malaga Festival.

Malaga Festival

Life, in capital letters

‘Fagot lost’ tells a hard story, a story that hurts, that resonates and stirs. And Bob Pop has managed to do it by alternating the right doses of humor and realism in a highly moving story. The creator undresses, physically and emotionally, remembering some of the hardest moments of his life and always inviting the viewer to reflect. The rape he suffered in Madrid’s Retiro Park, how he received the diagnosis of his illness or the episodes of harassment he suffered as a student are portrayed from a very real perspective, but without falling into victimhood. A perfect balance that puts on the table, with an open heart, topics such as discrimination, the search for identity, the feeling of collectivity in oppressed groups, family relationships or the fragility of human life.

TNT

A universe: your universe

Converting his mother, an immense Candela Peña, into a mannequin in a shop window, transforming a class exercise into the ‘Don’t cry for me Argentina’ from the musical ‘Evita’, portraying a moment of vulnerability as a terrifying play of light and shadow or cover the face of his father (Carlos Bardem) with a saucepan to express his feelings towards him… Bob uses all the audiovisual and narrative techniques and resources to turn his story into an incomparable spectacle. ‘Lost fag’ doesn’t look like anything. He has created, per se, his own universe full of references in which names such as Oscar Wilde, Belén Gopegui or José Donoso gravitate. A metalanguage that has given him a direct passport to the podium of creators, with capital letters, of the stature of Almodóvar (who advised him during the creation of the series and appears in a chapter) or Los Javis.

TNT

A cast to match

It might have been easy to fall for the cartoon, but the real genius is not having. All the characters of ‘Lost Fagot’ row in favor of the story moving in a very thin line that arrives and does not pass thanks to a very well chosen cast. From the two protagonists, Carlos González and Gabriel Sánchez, alter ego of the creator who work with an almost artisanal subtlety, to a Candela Peña superlative, in one of his most complicated roles, going through names like Carlos Bardem, Alba Flores or Miguel Rellán, as the touching grandfather and accomplice, a fundamental piece in the life of the protagonist.

TNT

Ethics and aesthetics

From its credits, ‘Fagot lost’ is already a declaration of intentions, ethics and aesthetics. The colors, the iconic songs, the lights, the frenetic montage … A hymn to life, to courage, to love, to diversity, to survival. A philosophy of being and being that, in each episode of approximately half an hour, makes the series one of the most essential and necessary titles of the year. Thanks Bob!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io