A couple of days ago we received information that ensured that Ricky Rubio is among the possible signings of Golden State Warriors facing next summer. We give the Warriors GM five reasons to choose the Spanish base over other options to accompany Stephen Curry, Klay thompson and company next season:

1. The price

Economically it is one of the most viable options. Of all the players who sound to reinforce the Californian team (Sabonis, Redick, Smart, Richardson …), those who would suppose the least economic effort would be the aforementioned Ricky, Rudy Gagy and Kelly Oubre Jr.

2. His character

The Warriors don’t need more stars. They have Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, two men who have proven themselves capable of leading a team to be champions, who have proven themselves capable of leading a team to be the best in history in the regular season. Ricky has no desire to star, but he is a veteran player capable of rolling up his sleeves and helping youngsters. It is perfect for a template that wants to win again.

3. Your game

The Warriors have two of the best shooters in NBA history. When they signed D’Angello Russell, another shooting guard, all analysts indicated that he was going to be short-lived on the team, and so it happened. Steve Kerr’s men need a different guard, like Ricky, capable of passing, creating, generating a different game on a team where the outside shots have a first and last name.

4. Stephen Curry

Yes, Stephen Curry. The Warriors star will end next season at 33 and has recently recovered from a serious injury. You don’t need help scoring, but you do need to help organize your team game. You need someone to discharge you from work, responsibility for distribution, offensive and defensive effort, and that man could be Ricky Rubio.