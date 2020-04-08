Leaving camp many times involves getting wet, being cold and many other situations that can happen in the middle of nowhere if you are not well prepared for the adventure.

Currently, there are trailers and RVs that are quite a motorhome and have many amenities that make your trip more pleasant and comfortable for you and all your companions.

Not all of us have the budget or the space to own one of these vehicles, so camping in a van is definitely the best option. It only takes a good sized truck to enjoy the adventure.

Here we introduce you camping in a van is definitely for you.

You sleep safe. Surely where you camp you are exposed to different types of animals and climates. Sleeping in the truck will make you safe and less exposed to the weather.

Good rest. the weather in the morning or early morning may not let you sleep in a tent. However in the trucks you can adjust the air conditioning and have a good rest.

Belonging to a viral phenomenon. Apparently this camping in your truck is becoming a viral phenomenon, many people have joined the adventure and camping in their trucks. Instagram influencers have clogged the web with tweets and photos of a mobile lifestyle marketed for anyone who has ever dreamed of escaping from the cubicle and seeing the world.

Quick exit. When you go camping you are exposed and many things can happen to you by accident. Camping in your truck gives you the opportunity to get out quickly in case of any emergency.

