It’s another movie about teen love, but it’s not just any movie, or any teen love story.

It is the type of romantic comedy that we would have liked to see in adolescence and where more than one person will feel represented.

It is a film where we learn that "love is neither patient nor kind nor humble. Love is chaotic, horrible, selfish and bold. It is not finding your perfect half, it is trying, achieving and failing", in the words of its protagonist, Ellie Chu.

So we will tell you some information about it.

What is it about?

Chu is shy and much smarter than her schoolmates in a remote little town called Squahamish.

When Aster catches Ellie’s reference to a quote from Wim Wenders, they both start an interesting exchange of letters, where Paul is just a middle man.

But Paul’s character is starting to get more interesting: he is seriously interested in Aster and Ellie too, so they spend a lot of time together using all their efforts to make Paul fall in love with Aster.

Paul and Ellie spend a lot of time together, training for him to do well on dates, but we weren’t expecting Paul to fall in love with Ellie. So here things start to break down a little bit.

Which actors make up the cast of Si supieras?

One of the reasons this film is unmissable is its cast.

Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu

Leah Lewis is a 23-year-old actress. She was adopted in China as a child and transferred to the United States, where she has lived her entire life. She is a singer, actress and dancer.

Her first roles were in theater: She played Gabriella in the Broadway musical based on High School Musical.

The role of Ellie Chu is her first major role on television.

if you knew netflix cast ellie chu leah lewis

Alexxis Lemire as Aster Flores

Alexxis Lemire is a 23-year-old American actress. He has appeared in movies and television series in supporting roles. Some of them are: The Other Mother, Truth or Dare and The Art of Murder.

In 2020, in addition to If You Know, Alexxis will participate in a film called Cerebrum.

if you knew netflix cast alexxis lemire aster flores

Daniel Diemer as Paul Munsky

Diemer is an American actor. We saw him as Cole in the first season of Sacred Lies. He also participated in the series The man in the high castle and in the television films Family Pictures and Emma Fielding: More Bitter Than Death.

if you knew netflix cast daniel diemer paul munsky

Wolfgang Novogratz as Trig Carson

Wolfgang rose to fame in the Netflix movie Sierra Burgess is a loser, alongside Shannon Purser. He also starred in the movie Hush Hush. He also appeared in the movie Assasination Nation.

He has 6 brothers and a reality show with his family called Los Novogratz.

What are the best If You Know quotes?

As we know, Ellie has a great talent for writing, sometimes she quotes famous authors, sometimes the phrases come out of her mind. Alice Wu directs and writes this movie, which is based on the experiences of her adolescence, so we owe these beautiful phrases to her.

“In love, one begins by deceiving oneself and ends up deceiving others. That is what the world calls romance ”, this phrase is from Oscar Wilde.

“Gravity is the response of matter to loneliness,” Ellie Chu.

“If you ask me, people spend too much time looking for someone to complete them. How many people find the perfect love? And if they do, does it last? More evidence of Camus’s theory that life is irrational and meaningless ”, Ellie Chu.

“Love is not patient, neither kind nor humble. Love is chaotic, horrible, selfish and bold. It is not finding your perfect half, it is trying, achieving and failing ”, Ellie Chu.

if you knew netflix movies phrases

What does the critic say about it?

On Rotten Tomatoes it has 95% positive reviews, out of a total of 43 reviews. Critical consensus says that "for viewers looking for a story about most extraordinarily intelligent, tender and funny age, If you knew has it all."