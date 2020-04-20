Amid the crisis of the new coronavirus, President Jair Bolsonaro delivered a speech in an act calling for “military intervention” and the closing of Congress and the Supreme Federal Court (STF) in front of the Army Headquarters, in Brasilia.

Photo: EVARISTO SA / . and . / BBC News Brasil

The attitude of the president on Sunday (19/04), the same day that Brazil reached a total of more than 2,400 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus, aroused criticism from STF ministers, governors and parliamentarians.

Professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) Oliver Stuenkel stated that Bolsonaro has achieved the objective of diverting the focus from the discussion on the pandemic and the measures necessary to contain it.

“It has managed to set the agenda for the public debate and divert the focus. Unlike the rest of the world, which is discussing how best to respond to the pandemic, we are discussing whether there will be a military coup or not,” wrote Stuenkel on Twitter.

Read, below, the main points about the president’s speech and the reactions (or silences) he generated:

1. ‘We don’t want to negotiate anything’

Bolsonaro went to the Army HQ, in Brasilia, and spoke on top of a pickup truck to protesters who asked for “military intervention”.

“We don’t want to negotiate anything. We want action for Brazil,” said the president, in a speech that was broadcast live on a social network.

He returned to using phrases like “enough of the old politics” and said to the protesters: “I am here because I believe in you and you are here because you believe in Brazil”.

Next to banners that asked the military to act against the Supreme Court and Congress, Bolsonaro spoke of maintaining democracy. “Count on your president to do whatever is necessary to maintain democracy and guarantee what is most sacred, our freedom.”

The protest, however, was full of posters against democracy. They said they said “outside STF”, “outside Maia” and asked for the return of AI-5, which was the institutional act that hardened the military regime and authorized a series of exceptional measures, allowing the closing of Congress, the impeachment of mandates parliamentarians, federal government interventions in the states, prisons previously considered illegal and suspension of citizens’ political rights without justification.

One of the posters called for “military intervention with Bolsonaro in power”.

On Monday (20), upon leaving the Palácio da Alvorada, Bolsonaro went to speak to the press and defended Supreme and Congress “open and transparent”.

“Without this talk of closing. Here you don’t have to close anything, excuse me there. This is democracy, it is respect for the Brazilian Constitution”, replied to a supporter who asked for the closure of the STF.

Bolsonaro said that “he lacks intelligence” for those who accuse him of being dictatorial. “People generally conspire to come to power. I am already the President of the Republic.”

He also affirmed that the people were on the streets, in large part, “asking to go back to work” and that the economic situation in Brazil is getting worse.

Bolsonaro said that every movement has “infiltrators” and that people have freedom of expression. “We want to go back to work, the people want it. They were there to greet the Brazilian Army, that’s it and nothing else. Other than that, it’s invention.”

2. Coughing and crowding

The agglomeration of demonstrations, such as the one Bolsonaro participated in, goes against the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO).

During the participation, the president even coughed and rubbed his nose. At one point, he also shook hands with a police officer.

It is not new, however, that the president is not complying with recommendations for social distance. He has been going out in Brasília and around the capital – in one of them, he went to a bakery, took pictures with employees, drank soda and ate.

He reinforced the discourse against social isolation and said that all economic activities are essential. The president has been arguing that it is necessary to “preserve the economy” during the pandemic.

Bolsonaro coughed during speech in action

Photo: SERGIO LIMA / . and . / BBC News Brasil

The WHO, however, says that social distance is important to reduce the number of deaths. In view of this need to reduce activity, economists and entities recommend that governments promote measures to support the population that may be left without income or with reduced income.

3. Reaction

The mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) said yesterday that he repudiates acts in defense of the dictatorship.

“The whole world is united against the coronavirus. In Brazil, we have to fight against the corona and the virus of authoritarianism. It is more work, but we will win. In the name of the Chamber of Deputies, I repudiate any and all acts that defend the dictatorship, paying attention against the Constitution, “he wrote on Twitter.

At the moment when the government and Congress must present measures to respond to the crisis generated by the coronavirus, Maia and Bolsonaro have been fighting publicly.

Another politician with whom Bolsonaro has been exchanging criticism, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, also reacted to the president’s attitude on Sunday.

“It is unfortunate that the President of the Republic supports an anti-democratic act, which affronts democracy and extols the AI-5. I also repudiate the attacks on the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court. Brazil needs to overcome the pandemic and must preserve its democracy.”

STF ministers also reacted. Minister Luís Roberto Barroso wrote that “it is scary to see demonstrations for the return of the military regime, after 30 years of democracy”.

“Defending the Constitution and democratic institutions is part of my role and my duty. Worse than the cry of the bad is the silence of the good (Martin Luther King)”, he wrote.

“Only those who have lost faith in the future and dream of a past that never existed can desire military intervention. Dictatorships come with violence against opponents, censorship and intolerance. People who are good and who love Brazil do not want that.”

Minister Gilmar Mendes said that “to invoke AI-5 and the return of the Dictatorship is to tear the commitment to the Constitution and to the democratic order”.

4. Silence in the Armed Forces

Act in the federal capital was full of posters against democracy

Photo: SERGIO LIMA / . and . / BBC News Brasil

Considering that the president spoke in front of the Army HQ and in a pro-military intervention demonstration, the pronouncements of the military authorities, such as the defense minister and the army commander, Edson Pujol, are highly anticipated. The date also marked Army Day, celebrated on April 19.

The Defense and the Army, however, did not comment on the matter until Monday morning (20).

A month before the episode,

.

“The moment is of union for us to together overcome the challenge of the coronavirus. Demonstrations in front of barracks do not help,” said the minister, on that occasion. “We live in a democratic and free environment. The Armed Forces, on the other hand, are state institutions and must always remain strongly rooted in the basic pillars of hierarchy and discipline.”

Former Minister of the General Secretariat of Government Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz, dismissed last year, wrote on Twitter this morning that “the Army is an institution of the State. It does not participate in routine disputes. Democracy is done with civilized disputes, balance of Powers and improvement of institutions. EB (@exercitooficial) has prestige because it is exemplary, honorable and one of the pillars of democracy. “

