Bayern Munich booked their place in the DFB Pokal final with a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at an empty Allianz Arena.

They will now face Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin next month.

But here are four points we took from this one…

Will Bayern ever lose again?

Bayern were dominant in the league both before and after the coronavirus outbreak and were literally perfect in the Champions League.

It was hard to picture them ever losing this one, particularly when Hansi Flick opted against any drastic changes to the side.

Aside from a period after the break when Frankfurt livened up and even leveled it, you never felt Bayern were in real danger.

There was a sense of inevitability that they’d find a winner even then and they duly did through Robert Lewandowski.

For the first time in his senior club career, Robert Lewandowski has scored FORTY-FIVE goals in a single season. 🤜 🤛 pic.twitter.com/PifOLrg2uR – Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 10, 2020

They aren’t only winning each time they step on to the field but they look unstoppable and are showing no weakness.

It is only a matter of time before they retain the Bundesliga and based on their form of late, the DFB Pokal will certainly follow.

If the Champions League does resume in August, as Uefa are planning, you’d have to fancy them there too.

Everything is clicking perfectly in Munich at the moment. Nobody looks like stopping them any time soon.

The Lucas conundrum

Lucas Hernández had only been on the field for eight minutes when Eintracht Frankfurt levelled the game.

He wasn’t solely responsible for course as Bayern had been less in control after the break as they had been in the opening half.

But his introduction for goalscorer Ivan Perišić, who had actually been enjoying a good game, did cause issues.

Doesnt look good on Lucas Hernandez – Mustache Kimmich (@ qwertybox123) June 10, 2020

It moved Alphonso Davies further forward as the Frenchman slotted in at left-back, where he simply isn’t as good as the teenager.

He got sucked in to follow the runner and lost his man for Danny da Costa’s equalizer as his problems on the field, after fitness issues off it, showed again.

Lucas is Bayern’s record signing but he doesn’t belong in the team at left-back and may struggle at center-back when Niklas Süle returns.

It is a good problem to have for Flick. In fact, it may be the only problem he has right now.

Ivan earns his move

Okay, that may be stretching it a little. But credit to Ivan Perišić, he is showing why Bayern making his move permanent is worthy of consideration.

He was an unexpected starter due to Serge Gnabry’s back problem and came in big for Bayern.

His headed opener sent the Bavarians on the way to the final (after Thomas Müller’s 23rd assist of the season!) But I have contributed much more than that.

20 & # 039; Perišić & # 039; s work rate is absolutely staggering. SIGN THE MAN @FCBayern – Bayern Central (@bayerncentral) June 10, 2020

The Croatian was lively, drifting inside to cause penalty box problems and leaving room for Alphonso Davies to roam, while doing diligent defensive work – as always in his hour on the park.

With Kingsley Coman’s inconsistency, it wouldn’t be the worst move on the club’s part if they can wangle a lower-price deal with Inter.

It won’t be the sexiest signing they could make but this squad is already so good, only slight tweaks and fine-tuning is needed.

A tale of two kits

Both teams wore their home kits for this one, albeit each with a slight twist.

Bayern unveiled their new home effort for next season earlier today and wore it for the first time on Wednesday night.

You can’t go too far wrong with a Bayern home kit and this one has been kept very basic. If being overly harsh, you may say uninspiring.

How are we feeling about the new kits in action? 😍 FC #FCBSGE 0-0 (14 & # 039;) pic.twitter.com/HBZNDAvbt9 – 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) June 10, 2020

But it proved a lucky first outing and they’ll be hoping for similar fortune when it is worn in the final against Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, the visitors were also sporting a change to their usual jersey too.

Instead of main sponsor Indeed being emblazoned across the chest, that was shunted below a more prominent and important message.

That simply read Black Lives Matter and the club were keen to stress that it wasn’t due to any kind of PR stunt.

Sporting director Fredi Bobic on the kits Eintracht Frankfurt will be wearing tonight. “This isn & # 039; t an advertising ploy. We wanted to make a statement.” # FCBSGE #DFBPokal pic.twitter.com/yecOV22BYD – DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 10, 2020

They have taken a strong stance and let’s hope that more clubs follow their lead.

Bayern should also be applauded for having similar messages adorn the corner flags, warm-up tops and various banners around the stadium.