There are parts of the car where the COVID-19 could stay and you do not even suspect it, so you must follow these recommendations to be as safe as possible

Taking extreme precautions is not something we have to let our guard down before the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when it comes to being in contact with more people. However, even when alone, we must also take the suggested prevention measures to avoid a contagion, and that is that there are places or objects that, without knowing it, could be contaminated with the virus and not realize it.

An example of this is the carsBecause hundreds of people and pollutants that are suspended in the air are exposed daily, therefore, according to the DGT (Directorate General of Traffic) you should pay attention to your vehicle and disinfect not only the steering wheel, lever, or door handles, if not also these 4 parts that could have traces of COVID-19:

1. Mats or rugs.

It is important to clean these parts regularly because they accumulate a lot of dirt. If they are made of fabric, it is recommended to use a brush and then vacuum. If they are made of rubber, it is advisable to apply a jet of hot water under pressure. Then it is necessary to apply a product that disinfects the surface.

2. Dashboard.

It is recommended to clean it often, since it usually attracts a lot of dirt and dust. Before finishing, it is advisable to apply a disinfecting liquid.

3. Ventilation grilles.

To avoid clogging, it is important to clean them frequently with a vacuum cleaner, as it is also the main external air intake and poor maintenance could cause the virus to lodge in them.

4. Windows.

The windows of a car are usually in contact with the outside, so it is advisable to clean them often, because perhaps someone could recharge on them and leave traces of the virus without knowing it. To clean them, you first have to disinfect them and then wipe with a glass-cleaning liquid.

The DGT recalls that steel and plastic, very common elements in any vehicle, are surfaces on which the coronavirus can survive for a long time (up to nine days in metal, glass or plastic, according to the studies carried out), so It is advisable to clean and disinfect it frequently every time we use it.

