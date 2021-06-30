4 out of 10 unemployed Americans say they would go back to work full time if paid a $ 1,000 bonus



The number of companies and states offering hiring bonuses is on the rise.

With the complication that the labor market is presenting in the United States to hire new personnel, many Employers began using cheap bonuses in hopes of attracting people to work, an incentive that has proven popular so far, according to two new studies released by Fox Business.

Some states decided to withdraw federal unemployment benefits to get people to hire, but the companies preferred to incentivize applicants with hiring bonuses, which have more than doubled compared to last year, Indeed said.

“At the same time, job searches for signing bonuses, retention bonuses and cash incentives have increased 134% since January,” the consultancy noted.

For Ann Elizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed Hiring Lab, this is an indicator that the job market is on the mend, and some job seekers do well with the incentive. “These workers wait for better deals instead of taking advantage of the first opportunity that presents itself”said the expert.

Some sectors are being more likely to resort to the benefit of the bonus, for example:

16% of driving-related jobs offered a bonus in the week ending June 18.

13.8% of vacancies for dental jobs mentioned a hiring bonus.

11.3% of vacant nursing positions also included it.

And in the vacancies for veterinary jobs, 11.2% added the incentive.

According to a Chamber of Commerce survey, unemployed Americans seek some kind of financial bonus before returning to work.

According to the survey Almost 4 in 10 people said a $ 1,000 hiring bonus would make them more likely to return to full-time work.

The acceptance rate increased among the youngest workers between the ages of 25 and 34 (53%) and those with some university education but no degree (49%).

The governments of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma and Virginia are providing workers up to $ 2,000 when hired at a new job.

Neil Bradley, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, invited more states to offer incentive and bonus programs, as “Too many businesses and communities across the country continue to suffer amid growing worker shortages,” the official said.

