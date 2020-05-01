The quarantine imposed to reduce the spread of coronavirus, has made us spend much more time with our children than before and an excellent option to share with them is to watch a program or series together, whether on traditional television or streaming.

With that in mind, below we will tell you about 4 original animated films from Netflix, ideal to enjoy in the company of the smallest of the home.

Klaus

Klaus is not only the first animated Christmas movie made by Netflix, but also one of the best, to the point of being nominated for the Oscar.

The story focuses on Jesper, the new postman from the distant town of Smeerensburgwho knows Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. Both become friends and start with a tradition that will fill the polar circle with joy.

The little prince

Mark Osborne was in charge of directing the first animated film adaptation of The Little Prince, a mythical book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. The story centers on a girl who is being groomed by her mother for the difficult adult world when an aviator approaches her and introduces her to new friends who come from a world where anything is possible.

White Fang

Based on the novel by Jack London. White Fang It tells the story of a wolf whose curiosity leads him to live the adventure of his life on a journey that makes him change owners on three different occasions and leaves him with a lot of learning. Its simple narrative and beautiful animation makes it ideal to see with the little ones.

Next Gen

Next Gen revolves around a lonely girl who befriends a top-secret robot, thus unleashing a series of adventures as they face abuse and evil robots.

John Krasinski, Charlyne Yi, Jason Sudeikis, Michael Peña and more, they lent their voices to give life to the characters in this movie.

