4 noise-canceling headphones to travel like first class at prices you won’t believe

When it comes to traveling by plane, the moment you try on headphones with active noise cancellation, you experience a before and after in your travels. Having some models with this technology allows you to travel in a more relaxed and calm way avoiding engine noise and all kinds of distractions. The problem they have? It is usually an expensive technology.

For this reason, we have searched the market for headphones with active noise cancellation that present a great value for money, so you won’t have to ask for a loan from the bank to enjoy your trips like never before.

The most recommended headphone models are the ‘over ear’. They are those that have a large cushion capable of completely covering the ear. This, in addition to being very comfortable, allows a layer of insulation to be placed that prevents the entry of sound, making active cancellation even more effective.

This model has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a noise cancellation system capable of canceling ambient noise by up to 28 decibels.

It has a dedicated switch to activate the mode, being able to go to silence in a matter of one click. Its internal battery promises 30 hours of playback, and its 40-millimeter drivers an excellent audio quality.

Skullcandy Venue Active

These striking Skullcandy models offer a high-quality design that will allow you to isolate yourself from the outside with ease. And it is that with its cancellation capacity and its up to 40 hours of autonomy with cancellation included, they become an indispensable tool for our trips. In addition, they now have a 57% discount, making them great headphones to buy or give away.

These Langsdom models are very inexpensive over-ear headphones that promise to filter 97% of external noise, working for 20 hours while listening to music in silence thanks to its 700 mAh internal battery.

You can connect them through Bluetooth or also with a 3.5 mm cable that is included.

These stylish headphones from Plantronics feature a gorgeous blue design with gold accents that feature 40-millimeter drivers for high-quality sound.

With the help of its official application, we can configure different sound settings, as well as calibrate the level of cancellation that we want to apply on the outside noise. It is possibly one of the most complete models of those mentioned, and taking into account the quality of the manufacturer, it is undoubtedly a highly recommended model.

